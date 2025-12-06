The video clip exploded across social media almost instantly, sparking a romance rumour that set the internet ablaze. The subject: Filipino basketball star Kobe Paras and South African music sensation Tyla, seen together at an after-party following her successful concert in the Philippines. But let's clarify the facts immediately: Kobe Paras and Tyla are not dating.

Despite the immediate need for a denial, the ensuing social media buzz is entirely understandable. The basketball player, son of actors Benjie Paras and Jackie Forster, was spotted with the award-winning singer-songwriter at the after-party for Tyla's We Wanna Party Asia Tour concert in the Philippines.

The party, which took place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, captured an undeniable moment of intense chemistry that has since been dissected by thousands of netizens.

The viral video shows the 'Water' hitmaker dancing her way across the floor and approaching the area near the DJ's booth where Kobe Paras was standing. As Tyla danced closer—clad in denim shorts and a white midriff sando—the camera captured Paras's unforgettable reaction.

The basketball star's attention was seemingly consumed by the singer, with his gaze fixed upon her dancing form. The moment was so charged that even basketball player Thirdy Ravena, who was also nearby, was almost overlooked by the keen-eyed netizen who captured the footage.

The 'Intense Stare': Why The Kobe Paras And Tyla After-Party Video Went Viral

The video's virality hinges entirely on the raw, undisguised look of admiration on Kobe Paras's face. Netizens were quick to comment on the 'malagkit na tingin' (intense stare) the famous athlete directed at the international star. For many fans, the sheer intensity was enough to declare the basketball player instantly smitten.

The reaction poured in fast, with one netizen who watched the footage commenting: 'Jusko Kobe! Ang lagkit ng tingin mo' (Blimey, Kobe! You've got quite the intense stare). Another comment perfectly summed up the collective empathy for the athlete's reaction: 'Gets ko si Kobe, Tyla na yan e. (I get Kobe's thinking, it's Tyla, isn't it?)'

For many observers, the clip wasn't just harmless flirting; it was perceived as confirmation of the athlete's taste, with several users pointing out that Paras seems to gravitate towards 'petite girls.'

The sheer fact that Kobe Paras, a household name in the Philippines, was captured openly admiring Tyla, a global music superstar, has led many fans to 'ship' the unexpected pairing.

Though the two did not confirm any romantic connection, the intense, viral footage has certainly cemented the 27-year-old athlete as a newly single man with a very public eye for beauty.

A Star's Status: The Recent Relationship History of Kobe Paras

The reason fans were so quick to speculate about a connection is that Kobe Paras is, indeed, recently out of a high-profile relationship. Until earlier in the year, he was publicly dating Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara, a relationship he had only acknowledged on November 1, 2024.

However, by the first week of April 2025, the relationship had reportedly ended. According to a source speaking to PEP Troika, the couple experienced a significant quarrel and temporarily reconciled, but a subsequent argument days later proved to be the final straw, leading to the split.

It was not confirmed which party initiated the break-up, but the news came just before reports surfaced of Kobe travelling to Bali for parties with friends.

Furthermore, Kobe Paras has since been linked to another non-showbiz girl, fuelling continued speculation about his single status.

A video that circulated on TikTok on June 30, 2025, showed the athlete, son of Benjie Paras and Jackie Forster, leaving a venue 'magka-holding hands' (holding hands) with an unknown female companion.

Netizens were quick to note that this individual appeared different from the woman he was spotted with in Bali earlier that April.

While these previous rumours suggest Kobe is actively dating, the intense, visible admiration he displayed for Tyla at the after-party has completely eclipsed his recent history. The moment captured on that December 3, 2025, night has now redefined his public narrative, focusing all attention on the potential of this high-profile, viral crush.