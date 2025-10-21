The clamour to be part of 'group 7' is all over TikTok, but what is this trend all about?

Users of this social media platform are sharing videos and leaving comments about belonging to 'group 7' without adding context about the viral club. It is also unclear who started the trend and how to join the group.

For context, the beginning of 'group 7' can be credited to singer Sophia James. The music artist posted a series of videos on her TikTok account last week.

In her first video, she was seen getting a parking ticket while performing her new song 'So Unfair.' Then she went on to upload more videos to reach as many TikTok users as possible, increasing the chances of her posts being seen and her new single being heard by flooding their feeds.

The groupings came during her fourth clip when she started labelling the videos and the fans who interacted with them in groups.

'If you're seeing this you are in group 4,' James wrote in the text posted over her fourth video. 'I am posting a bunch of videos and seeing which ones reach the most viewers. This is the fourth post of the batch so you are group 4.'

More videos were posted throughout the night, but the trend peaked when she shared her seventh and final clip.

'If you are watching this video, you are in group 7,' James said in the clip. 'I have posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach.'

The clip got 14.9 million views as of 21 October. Those in the comment section celebrated and teased about being part of the 'elite' group.

Even celebrities like Naomi Osaka and Barbara Corcoran joined the fun and claimed that they are also part of the group.

One TikTok user commended James' social media strategy. 'It is incredible. I haven't seen anything like this in awhile. It's also immaculate marketing,' the TikTok user stated in a video.

The user also mentioned that the success of James' single 'So Unfair' started on TikTok, while others wanted it to be the exclusive 'group 7' anthem.

Other Viral TikTok Trends in 2025

Like the 'group 7' trend, some posts blew up on TikTok this year. It ranges from song trends, office trends, to pranking a friend trends.

One of the funniest trends this year was the 'Goodnight trend' in June. One of those who joined this craze was British singer Ed Sheeran, who called his best friend, Lewis Capaldi, right before he sleep.

Another massively viral trend uses the 1962 song 'Pretty Little Baby' by Connie Francis. It featured content that exudes nostalgia and humour.

There is also the 'Miss, you forgot something' trend for the fashionistas. It showed the users' creativity in seamless transition editing by gradually completing an outfit or makeup look.

TikTok users could expect more trends to come out if the social media platform any time.