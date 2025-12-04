A 40-year-old man from Kenya, Nyakundi Kibiru, went viral after announcing that he was the firstborn son of Elon Musk. He claims he was born long before Musk's 14 other children and insisted his mother had a brief relationship with a '20-year-old Musk' in the early 1990s. According to his account, the pair met while his mother was working at a hotel in Masai Mara, prompting him to request a DNA test.

Elon Musk has fourteen children with four different women, though one of his children with his first wife died in infancy. With his first wife, Justine Wilson, he had six children, including twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, born in 2004 and now about twenty-one years old, as well as triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk, born in 2006 and now around nineteen. He also shares three children with musician Grimes: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

With Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Musk has four children: twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021; a daughter named Arcadia, born in 2024; and a son, Seldon Lycurgus Musk, born in 2025. His fourteenth child, Romulus Musk, was reportedly born in 2024 to influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Who Is Nyakundi Kibiru, and Is His Claim Valid?

Kibiru described himself as a 'mental health activist' and shared a photo online to support his claim. The snapshot led some to say they could see a resemblance, noting similar facial features and what they believed to be a shared jawline. Others treated the claim with hesitation, pointing out that likeness alone does not prove anything.

Commenters offered mixed reactions as they tried to assess the story. One person wrote that 'looks can be deceiving,' while another described Kibiru as the 'spitting image' of Musk. Social media conversation expanded quickly, with many trying to make sense of what seemed like an increasingly implausible narrative.

Social Media Reacts to the Resemblance

Some users suggested that the image could have been generated with AI rather than being a genuine photograph. They questioned whether the man could be Musk's sibling instead, suggesting he might simply share coincidental features. Others argued that everyone has a lookalike somewhere, which could explain the similarities without reinforcing the claim.

However, the timeline raised larger concerns. Based on the age he provided, Kibiru would have been born when Musk was roughly 14 years old and still in high school. These details prompted users to challenge the story further, noting that the maths alone discredited the claim.

AI Clues Deepen the Doubts

Alongside the timeline issues, several people noticed unusual details in the photo that suggested AI editing. One commenter highlighted the top button on Kibiru's shirt, pointing out it had no hole, a typical sign of digital manipulation. Another questioned the highly generic blurred office background, which resembled a standard AI-generated portrait template.

Users also observed that the beard, hairline and ear shape appeared almost identical to Musk's in a way that seemed unlikely for a natural photo. Comments such as 'AI. As much as I would love to believe it' and 'Nah, gotta be AI' appeared repeatedly across platforms. These observations added weight to the argument that the picture was not authentic.

Despite these inconsistencies, the post continued to circulate widely. While the man insisted he wanted a DNA test, no credible information indicated that any contact with Musk had occurred. The debate has since centred on the likelihood that the image was altered and that the timeline simply does not align with Musk's known history.