Samantha Fulnecky, the University of Oklahoma student whose Bible-based essay ignited a national firestorm, is now being called an 'American hero' by conservative figure Oklahoma state schools superintendent Ryan Walters — even as the university rules that her zero grade will no longer count.

The University of Oklahoma has confirmed that a zero given to student Samantha Fulnecky on a controversial psychology essay will not be counted toward her final course grade, following a formal appeal process.

Fulnecky — a junior majoring in psychology — wrote an essay that used the Bible to argue for gender norms. Her instructor awarded her zero points, citing that the assignment required engagement with empirical evidence rather than personal ideology. Fulnecky argues the brief did not explicitly require empirical sources and believes she was penalised for citing scripture.

OU confirmed the internal review found steps were needed to ensure 'no academic harm'. The instructor, meanwhile, has been placed on administrative leave, and a separate investigation into Fulnecky's discrimination claims is ongoing.

Viral backlash, Fox News appearances — and now far-right praise

The controversy escalated rapidly after the student group Turning Point OU publicised the essay, generating millions of views on X.

Fulnecky has since appeared multiple times on Fox News and was invited to speak at an event hosted by OCPAC, a conservative Oklahoma City think tank. There, she sharply criticised OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., claiming he failed to apologise or intervene.

During the event, former Oklahoma state schools superintendent Ryan Walters appeared via video, calling Fulnecky 'an American hero' for standing up for Christianity and free speech.

Fulnecky said the national attention was beyond anything she expected:

'I thought some people might hear about it and help me. But it's definitely more than I thought.'

Why one word — 'demonic' — sparked the strongest backlash

Critics have focused on a line in her essay describing beliefs about multiple gender identities as 'demonic'. Her instructor's Canvas feedback said calling an entire minoritised group 'demonic' was 'highly offensive'.

Fulnecky told The Oklahoman that people misunderstood her meaning:

'If it's not glorifying to God, the only other option is glorifying to the enemy.'

She insisted she did not mean transgender people themselves were demonic, but that ideology contrary to Biblical teaching fell under that category.

Her remarks have ignited debate about the balance between personal faith and academic expectations — raising questions about how far universities should accommodate religious framing in assignments not designed for theological analysis.

Meanwhile, conservative lawmakers have issued demands to OU, including calls for a public apology, disciplinary action against alleged campus activists, audits of bias and even funding cuts until free speech protections are 'verifiably protected'.

For Fulnecky, the controversy has reshaped her plans:

'I want to encourage other Christians to be bold in their faith. We shouldn't have to pretend to believe what professors believe just to get a good grade.'

As the investigation into her discrimination claims continues, Samantha Fulnecky's case has evolved far beyond a single essay, becoming a national flashpoint in debates over academic freedom, religious expression and the political influence surrounding American campuses.

Whether she is viewed as a courageous advocate or a symbol of escalating cultural division, her story highlights the growing tension between student rights and university policy –– and with lawmakers, activists and media figures now involved, the controversy shows no signs of fading soon.