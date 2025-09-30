After nearly two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage has officially ended; but it all began with a quiet moment at a gala in Los Angeles. How did their relationship unfold from first glance to final farewell?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met for the first time on 15 January 2005, at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. Although both were raised in Australia, they had never crossed paths before then. Kidman later revealed she had a crush on Urban right away, but he didn't call her for four months.

By 20 June 2005, things had changed. For her 38th birthday, Urban surprised her with flowers on her doorstep at 5 a.m. It was then that Kidman decided he was 'the one'. On 15 May 2006, Kidman publicly referred to Urban as her fiancé for the first time while attending a UN gala. Just over a month later, they married.

A Private Wedding and a Public Life

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot on 25 June 2006, at St. Patrick's Estate in Manly, Sydney. The candlelit ceremony included Kidman's children, Isabella and Connor, and Urban serenaded his bride during the reception.

Guests received engraved silver clocks with the inscription: 'A Moment in Time, June 25, 2006, Nicole & Keith'. After their wedding night in Sydney, the newlyweds honeymooned in French Polynesia.

In October 2006, just four months later, Kidman staged an intervention for Urban over his drinking. He entered rehab and later credited Kidman with helping him get sober. She supported him publicly after his release in January 2007.

Family Life in Nashville

The couple moved to a farm in Nashville in November 2007, aiming for a quieter life away from the spotlight. Kidman described Tennessee as where she was 'meant to go', while Urban praised the local community.

In January 2008, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child. Sunday Rose was born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, and Urban thanked fans online for their support.

Kidman later revealed that Urban had flown from Los Angeles to Australia just to attend her first ultrasound. Despite his touring schedule, he returned immediately after the appointment.

In December 2010, their second daughter, Faith Margaret, was born via surrogate. The couple had kept the pregnancy private. They thanked their gestational carrier and described the experience as a blessing.

Throughout the following years, Kidman and Urban made several public appearances together. Urban supported Kidman following her father's sudden death in September 2014, and in 2016, they sang a duet in a viral video.

In March 2018, Urban revealed that their shared mantra was: 'Nothing to hide and everything to protect'. He credited Kidman for helping him build a better, sober life.

Red Carpets, Private Moments, and Song Lyrics

Between 2019 and 2023, the couple remained publicly affectionate. From Met Galas to Oscars, they often wore coordinating outfits and stayed visibly close. Urban's music reflected their relationship, including the track 'Gemini', which featured lyrics that Kidman later admitted embarrassed her.

In December 2020, Urban serenaded Kidman for Christmas in a video shared with fans. In February 2021, their daughters joined them virtually for the Golden Globes.

Urban also debuted clips of their 2006 wedding during a March 2023 concert in Las Vegas. He told fans it had taken years to feel ready to share those memories publicly.

The End of a Two-Decade Partnership

The couple appeared at the Met Gala in May 2024, with Kidman later calling Urban her 'deep, deep love' in an interview with PEOPLE. She also said she still got nervous before events, but relied on having Urban by her side.

However, on 29 September 2025, a source confirmed that Kidman and Urban had separated. Kidman's family, especially her sister Antonia, have been offering support. The same source said that Kidman had been trying to save the marriage, but ultimately, the relationship had run its course.