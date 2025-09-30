The long-running rift between Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and the film series' stars has reached new heights, with Rowling taking direct aim at Emma Watson in a blistering post on X (formerly Twitter)

In her post, Rowling accused Watson of being 'ignorant' on issues surrounding gender identity and women's rights, marking the sharpest criticism yet from the writer towards the actress who played Hermione Granger.

While making back-and-forth comments on each other is not something new for the two celebrities, the latest jab by Rowling on Watson has taken their infamous feud to a new level.

Rowling vs. the Stars of Hogwarts

Both Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have previously voiced support for transgender rights, often distancing themselves from Rowling's more controversial positions. Watson, in a 2020 post, declared that 'trans people are who they say they are,' while Radcliffe wrote that 'transgender women are women' in an essay for The Trevor Project.

I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points.



I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025

Rowling, however, suggested that the actors had taken on roles as 'de facto spokespeople for the world I created,' something she strongly resents. In her latest remarks, she highlighted her own upbringing and the lack of privilege she experienced compared to Watson's.

'I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous,' Rowling wrote, before claiming Watson's stance contributes to what she views as the 'trashing of women's rights.'

A Feud That Dates Back Years

This is not the first time Rowling and her former stars have clashed. Since 2018, Rowling has faced repeated backlash for comments seen as anti-trans, including her criticism of gender-inclusive language and her defence of researcher Maya Forstater, whose contract was terminated after making controversial remarks about transgender people.

Watson and Radcliffe, alongside co-star Eddie Redmayne, have consistently positioned themselves on the opposite side of the debate. At the 2022 BAFTA Awards, Watson appeared to reference Rowling when she introduced herself as 'here for all the witches,' a line widely interpreted as a public dig.

Rowling now reveals that Watson later sent her a one-line private note saying, 'I'm so sorry for what you're going through,' but dismissed it as inadequate, describing it as pouring 'more petrol on the flames.'

Why the Timing Matters

The renewed attack comes just weeks after Watson made headlines for expressing continued affection for Rowling despite their differences. Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast, Watson reportedly said she still 'loved and treasured' the author, comments Rowling believes signal a strategic shift, claiming condemnation of her is 'no longer quite as fashionable as it was.'

Emma Watson on J.K. Rowling despite their differences of opinion:



“I can love her. I can know she loved me. I can be grateful to her”



“What she’s done will never be taken away from me” pic.twitter.com/S12LrRQPp0 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 25, 2025

Observers suggest this escalation highlights how polarised the debate over gender and women's rights has become. Rowling has launched the Women's Fund, a new initiative to support legal cases defending 'sex-based rights,' while Watson continues her work as a UN Women goodwill ambassador advocating for gender equality and the HeForShe campaign.

Rowling's Ongoing Controversies

Rowling's public disputes have not been limited to the Harry Potter cast. She has clashed with athletes, politicians, and even film colleagues, such as director Chris Columbus, who recently called her stance 'unfortunate.' She has also repeatedly defended her views, insisting that concerns about women's safety and single-sex spaces are being ignored in the rush to embrace gender identity ideology.

Most recently, Rowling celebrated a UK Supreme Court ruling defining 'woman' as biological sex under the Equality Act, calling it 'TERF VE Day' in a provocative reference to the end of World War II. Her remarks were widely condemned but also applauded by supporters of a gender-critical perspective.

For fans who grew up with the Harry Potter franchise, the spat between Rowling and Watson may be bittersweet, but it doesn't seem to be coming to a close anytime soon.