It is the feud that has seized the attention of the entertainment world, a deeply personal and now incredibly public vendetta played out on the global stage of Netflix. Now, the battle between hip-hop moguls Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is set to spiral into a full-scale digital free-for-all, with 50 Cent confirming he is sitting on an overflowing vault of unseen, deeply personal footage—and threatening to dump it all onto YouTube.

The drama centres on the explosive four-part Netflix series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which has gripped viewers worldwide since its release. But for 50 Cent, the executive producer and Combs's long-time adversary, the success has only fuelled his appetite for chaos.

Appearing on The Sherri Shepherd Show on December 10, 50 Cent didn't tiptoe around his intentions. Host Sherri Shepherd toasted him for seizing Netflix's top spot and called the doc 'outperforming everything' on the platform.

When she asked if he expected the documentary to dominate so aggressively, Jackson's response was characteristically bold, even for a man who has made a second career out of trolling his rivals.

'I expected it to be bigger,' he said, before adding the astonishing boast: 'It's actually exceeded my expectations now. Stranger Things is a huge show, and it's outperforming Stranger Things on Netflix.'

For a documentary to outstream one of the platform's biggest-ever fictional blockbusters is a monumental achievement, yet 50 Cent clearly believes the spectacle is only just beginning.

“He has a baby by a woman that was dating 2Pac.”



50 Cent reveals he still has more unreleased footage that wasn’t included in his Netflix Diddy documentary, and says he’s considering releasing it on YouTube.



The YouTube Threat: Why 50 Cent and P Diddy's Feud Will Escalate

Viewers have been dissecting every frame of the four-part series, which was released while the 56-year-old Combs is already serving a four-year prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in pr*ostitution.

The lingering question has been whether 50 Cent, whose production company has revelled in the mayhem, is sitting on a gold mine of extra material.

Shepherd pressed him directly about the avalanche of raw personal footage used in the documentary, and he confirmed that the available material far outweighs what could be broadcast.

'Yeah, well, everything couldn't make it, it's only four episodes,' he stated, adding a truly sensational detail that was cut for time: 'He has a baby by someone who was dating Tupac to add to it. But we had to cut it down.'

When Shepherd raised the possibility of a 'Season 2' of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Jackson gave a sly shrug and delivered the ultimate threat to his rival's already tattered reputation: 'Or just put it on YouTube.' Shepherd pushed directly: 'This cannot be all you have. Is there other stuff that you just have not shown?'

Jackson made it clear that the vault is overflowing. The four-episode structure forced his team to 'pick and choose,' which means hours of potentially damning material remain hidden.

If 50 Cent and P Diddy's battle shifts from a controlled, paid-for streaming spectacle to a digital free-for-all on YouTube, the public crisis for Combs could spiral entirely out of control, exposing his life to an unfiltered, global audience without the context or boundaries of a documentary edit.

The Stolen Footage Claim: The Legal Tangle Between 50 Cent and P Diddy

A major chunk of the curiosity swirling around Sean Combs: The Reckoning centres on how 50 Cent obtained such deeply personal, behind-the-scenes tapes. This is where the story pivots from media spectacle to legal minefield.

Journalist Rob Shuter alleged that Sean Combs had once been preparing a documentary of his own but crucially failed to pay the videographer and never secured a formal contract. That gap, according to Shuter, created an opening: the videographer eventually sold the footage when allegations against Combs surfaced.

Shuter wrote that Combs had always kept photographers and video crews around him but refused to use contracts, assuming loyalty would keep the material under lock and key, adding that when Diddy went to jail, an offer from elsewhere became simply 'a business opportunity.'

Director Alexandria Stapleton backed up the legality of the footage, stating:

'It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential.'

She added that Combs had a long habit of filming himself constantly and that his legal team was contacted multiple times but did not respond. Jackson himself jabbed lightly at the situation, saying Diddy was simply 'documenting himself on his way to jail.'

Combs' representatives, however, have condemned the entire documentary as 'a shameful hit piece,' claiming Netflix used 'stolen footage' and accusing the company of handing creative control to a 'longtime adversary.' They maintain Diddy had been gathering footage since he was nineteen to tell his own story and that this release is 'fundamentally unfair.'

With 50 Cent now ready to open the vault, the world awaits the next—and likely most explosive—chapter in this shocking downfall.

The legal battle over the unseen footage may continue to simmer, but 50 Cent's threat to bypass traditional media and dump hours of raw, personal material directly onto YouTube marks a dangerous, unprecedented escalation in this celebrity feud.

It transforms Combs's crisis from a controlled narrative into a digital free-for-all, begging a vital ethical question for the public: should we indulge this highly personal spectacle, or is this the moment to turn away from the relentless pursuit of revenge?