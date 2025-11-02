Sean 'Diddy' Combs may be serving time behind bars, but his new reality at a low-security prison in New Jersey appears to come with surprising privileges.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul, who was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month, has now been transferred to FCI Fort Dix, following an alleged prison knife attack story. With this transfer, the federal commissary list has revealed that inmates can buy everything from chocolate bars to stuffed chicken.

Fans were left stunned after discovering that Diddy, despite his conviction, can still access a range of treats and tech items.

Inside Diddy's Lavish Meals in Prison

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Diddy's prison stay has a commissary list filled with both indulgent and practical items, offering the rapper a taste of comfort while serving his sentence.

Among the highlights are classic sweets such as Snickers for £1.23 ($1.50), Pay Day bars for £1.19 ($1.45), and Jolly Ranchers at a steep £4.18 ($5.10) per pack. For other cravings the rapper may have had, a root beer barrels cost £1.93 ($2.35), while peppermint twists are priced at £3.00 ($3.65).

Cookies are another popular option on the list, ranging from vanilla wafers to coconut macaroons and iced oatmeal biscuits, with prices between £1.43 and £2.13 ($1.75–$2.60).

Diddy's new prison also caters to those with healthier habits. Inmates can purchase unsalted peanuts, granola mix, dill pickle pouches, Ultra Fit bars, and even dates.

Surprisingly, Fort Dix's commissary also includes what could be described as restaurant-style meals. Options like eggplant parmesan for £5.01 ($6.15), turkey shawarma for £6.72 ($8.25), and stuffed chicken for £8.84 ($10.85) stand out on the list.

Even simpler options, such as penne pasta for just £2.46 ($3.05), give inmates a degree of culinary comfort that is considered rare in federal prisons.

For those wanting more convenience, snacks like BBQ corn chips, Doritos, Pop-Tarts, and beef sticks are all available.

A prison source said it's like a supermarket inside, explaining that inmates can make a decent meal' with what's on offer, provided they can afford it.

Convicted Rapper Also Gets Tech Privileges

Perhaps the most unexpected revelation from the commissary list is the availability of electronics. The priciest item Diddy can buy is a Score 7T tablet for £108 ($131), which allows him to access music, games, and emails, though it remains disconnected from the internet.

Other high-ticket items include walking shoes for £42.85 ($52) and headphones for £29.67 ($36).

These luxuries have drawn mixed reactions, with some critics arguing that Diddy's access to such items downplays the severity of his sentence. However, supporters counter that the Federal Bureau of Prisons offers those amenities to all inmates as part of its rehabilitation model, not as a celebrity privilege.

Diddy's Plan to Make Jail Time Shorter

The mogul's lawyer had actively requested that the court recommend FCI Fort Dix, arguing it was better suited for his rehabilitation. In her letter to the judge, she wrote that the facility would 'address drug abuse issues and maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts'.

By joining the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), Diddy's prison time gets shortened by 12 months, and therefore will be transferred to FCI Fort Dix. This means that while he will face 5 years of supervised release, he will serve his sentence only until May 2028, which is an unfair prison hack his critics have been claiming.

For victims, the rapper's prison life appears to offer more comfort than hardship. Unfortunately, retrial is unlikely to happen for Diddy, who was acquitted of sex trafficking charges, but civil or state-level actions remain open.