Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is not holding back thoughts on recent Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged prison knife attack.

Following claims that the convicted rapper woke up with a blade pressed to his throat inside his Brooklyn prison cell, 50 Cent suggested that the shocking story might be a ploy to gain sympathy and a presidential pardon from US President Donald Trump.

Diddy's longtime friend, Charlucci Finney, was the one who told the media that the 55-year-old mogul 'woke up with a knife to his throat' at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Finney claimed the attacker could have easily killed Diddy but instead left him unharmed, calling it an 'intimidation tactic' to send a message.

50 Cent Comments on Diddy's Alleged Prison Knife Attack

The incident, allegedly stopped by a guard, sparked concerns about Diddy's safety behind bars as he serves a 50-month sentence for two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

But not everyone is convinced.

In a now-deleted post, The Express Tribune shared that 50 Cent, who has been at odds with Diddy for decades, reported on 50 Cent's Instagram post of 'Is he snitching now? They put a knife to his neck and said South Side we outside. LOL'.

Finney added that such intimidation is common in prison, especially toward inmates convicted of sex-related crimes. Still, questions linger over how a weapon could have entered Diddy's cell undetected and whether the incident happened as described.

His lawyer, Brian Steel, called for tighter security and possible transfer to a lower-risk New Jersey facility. The defense team insists that Diddy has been unfairly targeted by both inmates and the public since his conviction.

Is Diddy Trying to Get Pardoned by Trump?

Critics, now including 50 Cent as well, believe Diddy's camp might be dramatizing events to sway public opinion, especially rumours that Trump is considering clemency.

Just days before the alleged attack, reports broke out that Trump was 'weighing' a controversial commutation for Diddy.

In the report, unnamed White House insiders said the President was 'vacillating' over the decision, despite pushback from aides worried about public backlash, especially as the Epstein Files are being delayed from release.

The White House quickly denied the report, calling it 'fake news', and insisted that there was 'zero truth' to any ongoing clemency discussions. Still, Trump himself acknowledged that Diddy's legal team had requested a pardon, to which he responded that he would 'look at the facts'.

In the same The Express Tribune report, 50 Cent also ridiculed reports that Diddy sought Trump's help, writing, 'Man, you can't get no pardon running your mouth like that. LOL get out of here'.

Experts believe that granting mercy to a celebrity convicted of such serious charges would be politically explosive, potentially damaging Trump's standing among conservative supporters.

Diddy's team has neither confirmed nor denied the full details of the alleged incident, but insiders say the rapper was 'in shock' following his sentencing and felt blindsided by the severity of his punishment. Before the conviction, he had reportedly been preparing a comeback tour and several business ventures.

For now, Diddy remains in custody at MDC Brooklyn, awaiting a potential transfer and further investigation into the alleged knife incident.