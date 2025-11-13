Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the music mogul who once defined the platinum-plated excesses of the Bad Boy Records era, is now trading champagne and private jets for the harsh realities—and alleged 'cushy' perks—of federal prison. His time behind bars at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix was meant to be a period of 'personal growth', but sources claim that the disgraced rapper is struggling to leave his wild ways in the past.

Shockingly, barely into his sentence, Combs has reportedly been caught violating multiple fundamental prison regulations, a major transgression that has already led to an extension of his time as an inmate.

The controversy surrounds claims that the convicted transportation-to-engage-in-prostitution offender was found consuming 'homemade alcohol'—a makeshift brew of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples—inside his cell.

This allegation directly contradicts the narrative that time in the correctional facility has aided Combs in getting sober for the first time in twenty-five years. It's a staggering turn for a figure whose public life was built on meticulous control, now reportedly unable to control basic impulses even within a structured environment.

Though the prison has not officially confirmed the reason, rumours circulating suggest this unruly behaviour is the direct cause of his planned release date, May 8, 2028, being adjusted and pushed back by a month.

Boozing, Busted Calls, and Sentence Extension

The saga of Combs' rule-breaking extends beyond the alleged illicit beverages. Just days before his transfer from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to the New Jersey facility, the rapper was reportedly 'busted again' for participating in a prohibited three-way phone call on November 3.

The alleged conversation, which is strictly banned under standard correctional facility rules, caused further upheaval. Combs' representatives offered a defensive response to the claims, stating that the Grammy winner had not known that 'third-party or three-way calls are not authorised' because he had not been given the prison admission and orientation handbook. They further denied the 'procedural call' was 'improper' because it was 'protected under attorney-client privilege.'

However, the continued allegations have overshadowed the public statement from his team, which insisted Combs was 'in his first week at FCI Fort Dix (after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center) and... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day.'

They concluded with a plea for patience, noting, 'As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumours and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue.We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth.' Unfortunately for Combs, the reports of rule infractions appear to be anything but untrue and are now having tangible consequences on his sentence.

A Chaplain's Assistant: The Truth Behind Sean Diddy's 'Cushy Lockup'

Despite the alleged disciplinary issues, Combs appears to be settling into a desirable new role within the facility. New details reveal that the fifty-six-year-old convict is now working as the prison chaplain's assistant. This assignment, according to a former prison commissioner, carries considerable advantages compared to typical prison labour. The duties usually involve maintaining the religious library, assisting with record-keeping, and cleaning the chaplain's office.

Combs' publicist, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed the appointment to an outlet, sharing the rapper's favourable view of his new work: 'He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.' These roles are highly sought after by inmates for good reason.

They often grant the assistant access to the chaplain's private, air-conditioned office and provide them with special foods brought in for religious events. Crucially, the chapel is also one of the few designated areas where inmates are allowed to freely gather with one another, granting a level of social freedom rarely found elsewhere behind bars.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began in May, concluding two months later with a guilty verdict on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges. In October, the mogul was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, ordered to pay a £500,000 court fine, and mandated to participate in mental health and substance abuse programmes. The alleged attempts to skirt rules, however, suggest that the latter part of his sentence is already proving difficult.