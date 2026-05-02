Ex-JPMorgan staffer Chirayu Rana was reportedly rehearsing detailed sexual misconduct allegations months before filing a lawsuit against a JPMorgan executive after screenshots of an alleged legal AI chatbot conversation circulated online.

In the screenshots, the exchange reportedly includes claims of rape, harassment, drug coercion and workplace retaliation, presented in a structured "ask a lawyer" style interaction before the case was formally brought.

Rana, a former banking professional at the company, has accused a senior figure at JPMorgan of serious wrongdoing. Those allegations are strongly denied by the bank, which has said internal reviews found no supporting evidence.

He later filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, coercion and retaliation during his time in investment banking. The claims have not been proven in court and remain part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Legal AI Chatbot Logs Details Story

The chat logs, shown in screenshots circulating online, appear to begin with Rana describing a highly serious allegation in blunt terms. He tells the chatbot he was 'raped, sexually assaulted, harassed and forced to do drugs' by a former boss and that he later faced retaliation after attempting to move internally within his firm.

The chatbot responds in a structured, step-by-step legal intake format, asking whether the incidents were reported to HR or authorities. Rana replies that HR conducted an 'investigation' but that he was ultimately made to sign a separation agreement. When asked about the agreement, he states it included waiving rights to further legal action, but claims he signed it 'under duress.'

As the exchange continues, the chatbot shifts into evidence-gathering mode, asking whether documentation exists. Rana responds emphatically, writing that he has 'AMPLE evidence,' and confirms he has not yet consulted a lawyer. The system then requests personal details such as location and name, at which point he identifies himself as Chirayu Rana.

🚨 BREAKING: Chirayu Rana was caught rehearsing his fake sexual abuse claims on a legal chatbot 10 months before going public. He swapped the company name and flipped the abuser's gender, but the rest of the story matched what he later alleged. pic.twitter.com/WB1jf22Pif — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) May 1, 2026

In later portions of the conversation, Rana describes fear of reporting the matter to police, alleging threats from the individual involved and a hostile work environment after attempting to transfer groups. He also claims he recorded phone calls and that he was left struggling mentally after leaving the job under what he describes as 'awful circumstances.'

The chatbot then raises possible legal pathways, including workers' compensation and claims linked to workplace retaliation. It suggests he may still have options despite signing a waiver, and introduces concepts such as 'tortious interference' if employment opportunities were allegedly affected.

Rana asks follow-up questions about reinstatement and legal strategy, and is advised to consult employment and personal injury lawyers through legal directories.

Rana Seeks Legal Advice Using a Different Employer

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The later part of the chat log shows Rana moving from describing what happened to asking very specific, practical questions about what he should do next. He asks whether his situation could form a valid legal claim and how he should go about finding lawyers who might take it on.

What has drawn the most attention in the leaked screenshots is not just that advice, but how closely the conversation mirrors the allegations that later appeared in Rana's public lawsuit. The chat includes claims of sexual assault, harassment, coercion at work and retaliation after internal reporting or attempts to move roles. It also references being pressured into a separation agreement and later suffering professional consequences.

There are, however, inconsistencies in the material. Parts of the conversation appear to refer to a different employer than the one named in the later legal complaint, which has fuelled questions about how the narrative probably evolved over time rather than appearing fully formed from the start.

Online discussion has focused heavily on this overlap, with some suggesting the exchange may have acted as a space to test or shape how the allegations were later presented. That interpretation remains speculative and has not been tested in court or confirmed by any official finding.

Importantly, nothing in the logs suggests the chatbot generated the claims itself. The system appears to respond in a standard legal guidance format, asking follow-up questions and pointing the user towards types of lawyers, while relying entirely on the information provided by the user.

Rana's lawsuit against the JPMorgan executive is still ongoing and remains disputed by the bank, which has said its internal review did not find evidence supporting the allegations.