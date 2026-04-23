Fed up with the shallow nature of modern dating, one woman decided to take matters into her own hands by launching a rigorous screening process for potential partners.

By moving beyond standard digital profiles, she has introduced a method that forces suitors to prove their compatibility before even securing a first meeting. Her unique approach has sparked a massive online conversation about the current state of finding love in a digital world.

A New Strategy for Success

After facing continuous disappointment with digital matchmaking, Celeste Joan chose to manage her romantic pursuits independently. She developed a personal vetting form featuring specific inquiries intended to maximise her success in identifying a compatible mate.

Seeking a way out of the chaotic and often disheartening world of modern romance, Joan discovered that traditional digital platforms felt more like a game of chance than a path to a real connection. Rather than continuing the cycle of endless swiping and hoping for a positive outcome, she opted for a structured approach that replaced guesswork with clarity.

Interestingly, her move away from standard matchmaking apps was met with a surprisingly favourable reaction from men interested in a more intentional introduction.

Asking the Right Questions

She developed a formal questionnaire for prospective partners because the existing platforms failed to address essential topics. 'The dating apps aren't asking the right questions, which is why I have created a Google form to send to all the men in my DMs,' Celeste announced in a TikTok video.

'This Google form includes questions, very casual questions, like "Are you a convicted felon?" "Do you snore?" "If you like cats, don't proceed to the next question."'

She also asked potential dates what they would bring along if she invited them over for a meal. Though Celeste designed her video and the form with a sense of humour, she shared that more than 200 men have reached out and applied since she posted it.

As she developed the document, Celeste was both startled by its success and fascinated by the information she gathered from the various entries. 'So, this is your sign. Skip the dating apps and just send these men a straight-out Google form. Maybe you could meet your husband.'

Moving Beyond the Swipe

While Celeste's choice to utilise a standalone Google form for romance may seem like an unusual tactic, it aligns with a growing trend of people in her age group becoming genuinely fed up with traditional platforms. The majority of Gen Z adults have reached a breaking point with digital matchmaking.

The current landscape of romance is dominated by digital platforms and social media, as the era of spontaneous face-to-face meetings has largely faded. Because these traditional chances to connect are becoming so rare, and young single people are increasingly frustrated with online dating, many are deciding to simply stop looking for partners entirely.

Facing the Burnout Reality

A July 2025 Forbes Health study revealed that over half of Gen Z frequently or constantly experience exhaustion from using dating platforms. Women, in particular, appear to be driving a significant portion of this collective fatigue.

Younger women are far more prone to encountering unpleasant conduct such as unrequested photos and messages on these platforms, which likely fuels their sense of romantic exhaustion.

Notably, research from Bumble in 2025 suggests that roughly 64% of Gen Z women are declining to compromise on their desires and requirements. Although this weariness is prominent among young women, it does not imply that their male counterparts are avoiding similar feelings of frustration.

Broadly speaking, dating platforms are generating more frustrations than connections, leading many young people to seek out better alternatives that prioritise depth over the superficiality of swiping based on looks.