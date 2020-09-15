Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith have sparked dating rumours with their latest outing in London.

Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith were all smiles when they were clicked by paparazzi while leaving the Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in Soho on Friday. The pair, who co-starred in the 2015 movie "Terminator: Genisys," was seen strolling through the neighbourhood after the dinner date, reports Daily Mail.

For the restaurant visit, the "Game of Thrones" star was wearing a black jacket, white flared trousers, and brown suede boots, while her companion was casually dressed in a white T-shirt, grey bomber jacket, and black trousers. It isn't known if it was a date or the pair was just catching up.

The outing comes just months after reports that Smith had called it quits with Lily James after five years of dating. The pair met while filming "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" in 2014 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2015 at the Milan premiere of James starrer "Cinderella."

Though there were rumours that the couple has reconciled while isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, these speculations died down after the "Mamma Mia" star was romantically linked with "Avengers" alum Chris Evans.

The 37-year-old has also previously dated model Daisy Lowe, the daughter of rock star Gavin Rossdale. He was also romantically linked to Karen Gillan, his co-star when he starred in "Doctor Who" between 2010 and 2013.

The actor was also rumoured to be close with Claire Foy, who appeared opposite him as the Queen of England in "The Crown" in which he played Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke recently ended things with director and writer Charlie McDowell, the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and US actress Mary Steenburgen. The 33-year-old previously dated Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the US animated comedy "Family Guy," from 2012 to 2013.

After her split from MacFarlane, Clarke was rumoured to be dating James Franco, but the reports were never confirmed. She was also briefly linked with Jai Courtney, her and Matt's co-star in "Terminator: Genisys."