Netflix's documentary about the Cornell University case premieres on 29 October 2026, examining a former student's allegation that she was drugged and raped at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell focuses on the systems she approached after the alleged assault and the public scrutiny surrounding her lawsuit.

The programme centres on allegations concerning an incident in October 2024 and questions about the university's handling of her report.

Student journalists, Jane Doe's lawyer and New York Governor Kathy Hochul contribute interviews to the 36-minute documentary.

Cornell Documentary Examines Sexual-Misconduct

The documentary considers the roles of campus police and university Title IX procedures in responding to sexual-misconduct reports.

It asks whether those systems provide the protection and due process students expect, using Jane Doe's experience as its starting point.

Netflix's official announcement, published on 28 October, sets out the programme's subject, contributors and production details, and says the lawsuit has drawn widespread protests and national debate.

It describes Jane Doe as having turned to both campus police and Title IX, placing those routes at the centre of the documentary's examination.

Student Journalists Feature in Jane Doe v. Cornell

Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief of The Cornell Daily Sun, and senior editor Cereese Qusba are among the interviewees.

The programme places the student journalists at the forefront of its account of the investigation and lawsuit, bringing the university's student newspaper into the story.

Thomas Giuffra, Jane Doe's lawyer, also contributes, alongside Hochul in her role as governor of New York.

Their interviews bring together perspectives from student reporters, the former student's legal representative and a state official as the programme addresses the case's wider repercussions.

Contributors Bring Experience of University Procedures

Amanda Walsh, a former Title IX coordinator at Brown University, is another named contributor to the documentary.

A former Cornell fraternity president also participates, broadening the interview list beyond those reporting on the lawsuit or representing Jane Doe.

The programme additionally features a recent Cornell graduate who experienced the university's Title IX process after her own sexual assault.

She is not named in the announcement, which identifies her through her experience of the reporting system rather than providing further personal details.

Instadocs Covers Stories While They Develop

Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell is the fifth instalment of Netflix's quick-turn documentary series about current events.

The format is designed to examine stories while they remain part of the public conversation, rather than waiting until every aspect of a case or controversy has concluded.

The earlier instalments are Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted, The Prediction Games, The Decoy Plane and AI Gone Wild.

Their subjects span legal proceedings, prediction markets, presidential security and artificial intelligence, with the Cornell programme turning its attention to university responses to sexual-assault reports.

Release Date and Production Credits

Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell premieres on Netflix on 29 October 2026 and has a listed running time of 36 minutes.

Its release is not a legal finding about the allegations, and the programme's stated examination of university procedures should not be confused with a determination of criminal guilt.

Words + Pictures produces the documentary, with Steve Yaccino as showrunner and executive producers Josh Tyrangiel, Connor Schell, Yaccino, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen and Alexa Conway.

Amel Guettatfi and Rakhee Jethwa are the supervising producers, completing the production credits listed alongside the release information and interviewees.