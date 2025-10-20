When country legend Dolly Parton's sister issued a midnight prayer alert and asked fans to 'pray for Dolly', the internet erupted with speculation that the singer was on her death-bed.

But at 79 and still working, Parton has stepped forward with her signature humour—'I ain't dead yet!'—to reassure fans and reset the narrative about her health and legacy.

As speculation over her health grows, sources swear she is not on her deathbed, but concede the dramatic post has taken a toll on the grieving star, who is still mourning the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

Sister's Prayer Post Triggers Concern

On 7 October 2025, Dolly's younger sister, Freida, posted on Facebook that she had been 'up all night praying' for her sibling, citing that Dolly 'hasn't been feeling her best lately'.

The alert coincided with announcements that Dolly had postponed a Las Vegas residency and cancelled a Dollywood appearance due to 'health challenges'.

Within hours social-media speculation ran wild; fans and outlets weighed the possibility of serious illness or worse.

Freida's request came after Dolly postponed her Las Vegas residency and canceled a Dollywood appearance, claiming a kidney stone infection.

While Freida later stated that she 'didn't mean to scare anyone,' the harm was done: her statements sparked a media frenzy and rekindled speculation about Dolly's health.

However, the country icon reportedly thought Freida's timing was insensitive, believing the public prayer request brought stress to an already tough time of loss.

Danielle Parton Defends the Star's Privacy

In the midst of the chaos, Dolly's niece Danielle Parton, daughter of Dolly's brother Bobby, publicly responded to Freida's tweet, calling it 'hysteria.' Danielle, who runs a Tennessee distillery, stated that the incident was 'causing unnecessary stress' for the family.

She reminded supporters that information about Dolly's illness should only come from her or official sources, not from emotive social media pleas. Danielle's direct message was clear: Freida's behavior had exceeded the line.

According to insiders, Danielle's words reflect a long-standing disagreement within the Parton family about how to deal with the public's interest in Dolly's private life.

Dolly Reassures Fans With Her Signature Wit

Determined to calm the situation, Dolly addressed the fans directly, assuring them that she was far from bedridden. 'I'm not dead yet!' She joked, using her customary humor to diffuse the situation.

She added that she has been resting and recovering, but she is still active, working on Grand Ole Opry ads and other projects. 'Do I look sick to you?' she joked, seeking to dispel the rumors.

Her upbeat message calmed millions of followers, but insiders say the stress created by her family's actions left her rattled.

Freida's Apology Fails to Ease Tensions

Despite backtracking her initial post, Freida's apologies reportedly did little to soothe tensions within the family. She said her intentions were 'good-hearted,' and that she merely wanted prayers for her sister's comfort.

However, relatives are still unhappy, with one source describing Freida as 'a headache for years.' They believe her post was bad judgment, especially considering Dolly's fragile mental state.

'The whole thing could've been avoided,' the insider said. 'Freida didn't mean harm, but she's made it harder for Dolly to have peace.'

Health Rumours and Family Strain Grow

Despite Dolly's reassurance, there is still doubt about her status online. Some fans think there's more to the story, seeing terms like 'not feeling her best' as euphemisms for something serious.

Others claim that Freida's dramatics have caused significant damage, fueling gossip and placing additional pressure on Dolly to prove her health. 'When you're 79, every word about your health gets magnified,' one observer remarked.

The event has also revealed how severely split the Parton family has become, with opposing views on privacy and public image clashing.

Dolly Focuses on Healing and Work

Despite turmoil, Dolly remains committed to her career and recovery. According to insiders, she draws strength from her faith, fans, and music, and is determined not to let stress or grief slow her down.

'She's tougher than anyone realises,' a family acquaintance stated. 'But she's human, and all this drama from her own family has worn her out.'

Dolly has made clear she isn't retiring. She said: 'God hasn't said anything about stopping yet... I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.'

As she takes a brief hiatus from live performance, fans will be watching for her return, her health disclosures and how she balances public visibility with private recovery.