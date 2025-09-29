Dolly Parton has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts amid ongoing health challenges, telling fans she needs time to recover from several medical procedures. The 79-year-old country music icon announced on 28 September 2025 that her December residency will now take place in September 2026. She explained the decision was made to ensure she can deliver the high-quality performances her fans expect.

Parton's much-anticipated Las Vegas residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, was originally scheduled for 4 to 13 December 2025. It would have marked her first extended run in Las Vegas in 32 years and was set to include six concerts coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo. The show promised a catalogue spanning seven decades, including hits such as '9 to 5', 'Jolene', and 'I Will Always Love You'.

On Instagram, Parton addressed fans directly, revealing that medical advice requires her to undergo 'a few procedures' for undisclosed health issues. She likened the need for these treatments to a '100,000-mile check-up', adding a touch of humour despite the seriousness of the situation. However, she was clear that she could not rehearse or prepare the show properly while managing her health, hence the need to delay the concerts.

Health Concerns and Recent Medical Issues

While Parton did not provide specific details on the procedures, she did mention recent health problems in a separate incident. Earlier in September, she was forced to withdraw from a Dollywood event due to a kidney stone that caused an infection. In a video message dated 17 September, Parton explained that doctors advised her to rest rather than travel immediately, highlighting the severity of her condition.

These recent health setbacks, combined with the requirement for further medical interventions, have contributed to the postponement of her Las Vegas shows. Despite this, Parton assured fans that she will continue to work on other projects from her home base in Nashville, indicating she intends to remain active in the industry even during recovery.

Addressing Retirement Rumours

In light of recent events, some fans have speculated whether the health issues signalled an end to her career. Parton was quick to clarify she has no plans to retire. She stated, 'Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet.' Instead, she suggested that her current health concerns are a prompt to slow down temporarily. This pause, she said, would allow her to prepare for 'more big adventures' in the future.

Personal Challenges and Fan Support

In addition to her health struggles, Parton has faced personal difficulties this year, notably the passing of her husband Carl Dean in March 2025. She publicly acknowledged the outpouring of sympathy she received, expressing gratitude for the support through cards, messages, and flowers. Parton wrote that while she misses her husband, she finds comfort in her faith.

Fans and fellow artists responded warmly to her recent health update. Messages of encouragement poured in, with many wishing her a speedy recovery and expressing loyalty. Pop singer Katy Perry posted a supportive comment, saying, 'We love you so much. You got this!'

With the rescheduled dates set for September 2026, fans have a clear timeline for her return to the stage. Meanwhile, Parton's ongoing work from Nashville signals she remains creatively engaged. The country legend emphasised her commitment to giving fans the performances they deserve, choosing to slow down temporarily for recovery. Support from fans and fellow artists continues as she navigates this difficult period while maintaining her career from home.