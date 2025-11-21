Megyn Kelly has used her platform to defend President Donald Trump against allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that recently released files contain 'no smoking gun'. The comments, made on her SiriusXM programme, seek to shift the narrative away from the President's historical ties to the sex offender amid renewed public scrutiny.

Controversial Remarks on Epstein that Sparked Fury

During an exchange with guest Buck Sexton on The Megyn Kelly Show, the broadcaster argued that media coverage is inordinately focused on Trump rather than the victims. She admitted that there were documents in the files that 'sound bad' for Trump but insisted they do not prove criminal involvement

She asserted that the Justice Department's upcoming release of Epstein case files would reveal 'no smoking gun' linking Trump to any wrongdoing. Kelly also appeared to downplay an allegation that Trump groped one of Epstein's former romantic partners during a 1993 visit to Trump Tower.

'The story is not about Trump. It's about Jeffrey Epstein and his disgusting pals who were using and abusing and sexually molesting young women for years,' Kelly said in the podcast. 'They have nothing, nothing to suggest that Trump was one of them. He was friends with Jeffrey Epstein, but the main alleged victim they have been pointing to on Trump is on the record under oath - saying Trump never touched her and that she never saw him with another woman.'

Kelly argued that, despite numerous alleged victims speaking out on networks like NBC, none have claimed that Epstein trafficked them to Trump. She noted that there isn't a single woman who has said she was directly victimised by Trump through Epstein.

Kelly added that there is only one allegation in which a woman claimed Trump entered a house with Epstein and allegedly touched her upon meeting her. Referring to this particular incident, she remarked: 'Okay, that is what the best they have. So far and they are waiting for some sort of smoking gun in these materials.'

What People Say About Megyn Kelly

Kelly's remarks immediately drew sharp criticism from observers on social media, with many expressing disgust and accusing her of defending the president at the expense of Epstein's victims. Critics further argued that her attempts to differentiate types of abuse were both insensitive and misleading, stressing that any sexual exploitation of minors is a criminal act and morally unacceptable.

Some of those who watched the clip said, 'There she goes bleeding her ignorance from the mouth again,' while another one said, 'This sad woman has sold her soul for a shred of relevancy and money.'

Someone also asked if she is helping with the cover-up for Donald Trump's involvement with the Epstein case. 'What's in it for you, Megyn? You're trying to assist in the cover-up?' The commenter asked on an Instagram thread.

Backlash on Epstein Comments

Kelly previously faced scrutiny for distinguishing between pedophilia and the sexual exploitation of teenagers. On a previous episode of her show, she claimed that a friend with inside knowledge of the Epstein case believes he was not a child abuser.

In the episode, Kelly questioned whether Epstein should be classified as a pedophile, noting that the disgraced financier was reportedly attracted to 'very young teen types,' specifically 15-year-old girls, rather than pre-adolescent children.

'But that he was into the barely legal type,' she said. 'Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I realise this is disgusting, I am definitely not trying to make an excuse for this, I am just giving you facts.'

Kelly clarified her position by stating that Jeffrey Epstein was not into children who were 8-year-olds but liked the very young ones. She said he is into the teen types who could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.