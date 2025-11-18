The billionaire hedge fund manager has become the subject of widespread online discussion after sharing some dating advice from his younger years. On X, he shared his preferred method when meeting women or approaching them in public. He said that men should politely ask, 'May I meet you?'

Ackman said this approach was effective and 'almost never got a no.' He added that the line allowed him to connect with a wide range of interesting individuals.

The 59-year-old MAGA supporter explained that he offered this advice because modern dating has become increasingly digital and awkward, with spontaneous real-life interactions becoming rare.

'I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers,' Ackman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling.'

Viral Reactions on Social Media

While his only intention was to provide a simple, timeless method for making a first connection, his advice quickly went viral, garnering more than 22,000 likes and over 30 million views in a short time. Users on X and TikTok turned 'May I meet you?' into memes, exaggerating its awkwardness and creating humorous skits or fake dating app conversations. Many joked that such a line could only succeed if delivered by a billionaire with Ackman's confidence and status.

Women sat yes because you are a billionaire. Out of touch ad usual. — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) November 15, 2025

Furthermore, the advice drew mixed reactions, with some dismissing it as outdated, while others welcomed its focus on respect, confidence, and clear communication. The post has also started wider conversations about modern dating challenges, such as higher expectations and shifting gender roles.

I tried this at the coffee shop.



I asked this cute girl sitting next to me, “May I meet you?”



She said no.



The end. pic.twitter.com/TzDTNxmkSj — Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) November 15, 2025

so ur tellin me this guy walks into a bar and says "may i meet you" and has never been rejected... pic.twitter.com/kFufNjrEPa — OSF (@osf_rekt) November 15, 2025

Fans Defend Ackman, Highlighting Respect and Consent in Dating

Despite the mockery, many social media users expressed support for Ackman's advice. They praised its simplicity and respectfulness while others agreed that in a dating culture dominated by apps and casual messaging, a polite, direct approach is refreshing. Some people shared their own experiences, noting that direct introductions often led them to meaningful interactions and real connections.

Bill, I have a lot of respect for you but what I have found is that people who’ve been married for a long time have no real comprehension of how much the dating landscape has changed because of dating apps and social media. I appreciate your suggestions in a vacuum but they are… — Michael Sartain (@SartainPodcast) November 16, 2025

Others pointed out the importance of confidence and consent, as what Ackman stated in his post. They asserted that the 'May I meet you' line encourages respectful interactions without pressuring the other person.

Ackman as a MAGA Donor and Trump Supporter

Ackman's political identity added another layer of attention to the viral post. He is a well-known supporter and donor of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement who often contributes to the US president's campaigns and aligns with conservative political causes. His prominence in both business and politics meant that even a casual dating tip from him would attract significant attention online.

While his MAGA ties did not change the humour surrounding the post, they highlighted how Ackman's wealth, influence, and political profile amplify the reach and impact of even minor personal stories.