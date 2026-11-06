President Donald Trump's comment that Nicki Minaj was 'hard to miss' at a Michigan rally has become the latest flashpoint in a backlash against the rapper, whose public support for him has now drawn a petition calling for her deportation to Trinidad and Tobago. The Change.org campaign had passed 100,000 signatures by 6 November.

Trump made the remark on 25 October at a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, where Minaj appeared in support of Republican candidates. 'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj,' he told the crowd. 'That's hard to miss.'

He then asked Minaj to stand, drawing applause from supporters. The exchange was widely shared online, with critics arguing that the President's remark reduced a prominent musician to her appearance during a political event.

Why the Petition Is Growing

The petition, titled 'Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad', was created on 9 July 2025, months before the rally. It has since crossed the 100,000-signature mark amid renewed scrutiny of Minaj's political alignment.

Its wording makes a series of serious allegations, including that Minaj is experiencing 'psychosis' and has harassed Jay-Z and his family. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify those claims, so they should be treated with caution.

The petition also refers to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, as a registered sex offender. It does not establish that Minaj herself has breached immigration law or that deportation is a legally available remedy.

Change.org petitions are advocacy tools rather than legal instruments. Their value lies in the attention they generate, not in any direct power to remove someone from the United States.

Nicki Minaj Doubles Down on Donald Trump

Minaj has not publicly responded to the petition. Instead, she has continued to defend Trump after the 3 November midterm elections, in which several Republican candidates lost.

On 4 November, she posted a lengthy message on X reminding users that Trump remained president. She also praised Elon Musk and Grok AI, calling the latter a 'phenomenal product' that had 'significantly changed' her life.

Her support for Trump is not new. At a February event, she described herself as 'probably the president's number one fan', adding that was unlikely to change.

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Chucky Creator Joins Criticism

Minaj's Election Day post gave critics another opening. She shared an AI-generated image of Chucky, the killer doll from Child's Play, dressed in a pink suit and wearing a 'Vote Red' badge.

Don Mancini, who created the character, responded: 'IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.'

He followed with a photograph of a blue-haired Chucky doll and wrote: 'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave.' The post received more than 88,000 likes on X.

Mancini's reply turned a celebrity endorsement into a viral political counterpunch. It also showed how quickly Minaj's MAGA messaging can be reframed by opponents with a larger cultural platform.

Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says “A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin’ eyes!” pic.twitter.com/rQIS6sErCh — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

Legal Pressure Adds to Scrutiny

The political controversy comes as Minaj faces separate legal difficulties. Her former law firm, Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, has sought to withdraw from representing her in a case brought by a concert production company.

In a filing on 4 November, the firm said its relationship with Minaj had 'irretrievably broken down'.

Another firm, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, alleges that Minaj owes more than $295,000 in unpaid legal fees from a 2023 copyright case. The claim remains contested and has not been determined by a court.

Minaj has not responded publicly to either legal matter. For now, the petition, Trump's rally remark and the online backlash have combined to make her one of the most conspicuous celebrity supporters of the President.