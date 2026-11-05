First lady Melania Trump complained that people she knew were being deported, and President Donald Trump later told aides that Stephen Miller had gone too far with the administration's immigration campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal published the account on 4 November, a day after the midterm elections, in an analysis of Republican losses. Trump had vacillated on immigration throughout the year, sometimes telling aides he wanted a bigger crackdown. Republicans in Texas and Florida also privately complained to the White House, the newspaper reported.

Journal Account of the First Lady's Complaint

The Journal placed Melania's complaint alongside Trump's changing approach to enforcement. It reported that he would tell aides Miller had gone too far after the first lady complained about people she knew being deported. The report did not establish that her complaint prompted a policy change.

Republicans in Texas and Florida separately raised concerns with the White House about the enforcement campaign. The Journal did not identify the lawmakers, but reported their complaints as another sign of unease within the party over the administration's approach.

Trump Had Previously Pushed for More Targeted Raids

Reuters reported in July 2025 that Trump had intervened after immigration raids expanded into farms, hotels, restaurants and food-processing plants. During a June telephone call with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump said the operation should be targeted, according to three former US officials familiar with the conversation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement subsequently paused raids at those locations, but rescinded the guidance days later. One former official told Reuters that Trump had not been aware of the full extent of the enforcement push before the call. A White House official disputed that there was a split between Trump and Miller, saying the initial pause had not been authorised by senior administration leaders. The episode offered an earlier example of tensions over the scope of the crackdown.

Who Is Stephen Miller?

Miller is the White House deputy chief of staff for policy. He returned to the White House in January 2025 after serving as a senior policy adviser during Trump's first term. He has played a central role in shaping the administration's immigration agenda.

Reuters described Miller as the architect of Trump's immigration crackdown in a report published on 11 July 2025. The report detailed his influence over enforcement targets, including a late-May demand for 3,000 arrests a day.

The Political Cost of Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The Journal reported that Trump had lost his advantage on immigration as aggressive enforcement operations brought federal agents into US cities. The newspaper said raids targeted Home Depot stores, chicken-processing factories and construction sites, where people it described as nonviolent offenders were rounded up. The campaign also led to confrontations in Minneapolis, where federal agents fatally shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti in separate incidents.

The Journal said counties with Hispanic populations of at least 80 per cent favoured Democrats by 40 percentage points in the midterm elections. It identified immigration, the war in Iran and economic concerns as factors in Republican losses. The county figure describes the partisan margin in those areas, not a 40-point shift in Hispanic voters' support.