Nicki Minaj has faced online ridicule after three of the four Republican candidates she individually endorsed lost their US midterm election races. Her fourth pick, Byron Donalds, won Florida's gubernatorial contest. The results have drawn renewed attention to the rapper's political campaigning and public support for President Donald Trump.

Three Candidates Minaj Backed Lose

Mike Rogers lost Michigan's Senate race to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. John James was defeated by Democrat Jocelyn Benson in the state's gubernatorial contest, while New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman lost to incumbent Kathy Hochul. Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida.

Minaj had publicly backed all four Republicans. She joined Trump aboard Air Force One and appeared at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, where she urged voters to support Rogers and James. During the event, she said she did not want children to be 'bombarded with sex changes'.

Social Media Users Mock the Rapper

The three defeats prompted criticism of Minaj's political alignment. Bossip reported that one X user wrote: 'The Republicans are about to throw Nicki's ass away'.

A commenter beneath an NBCLA YouTube video asked: 'She realizes that she just blew her career, right???'. HipHopNC also reported an X user questioning Republican leadership's decision to send Minaj to New Hampshire.

Minaj appeared outside Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, on Election Day. Democrat Chris Pappas defeated Republican John Sununu in the state's Senate race, but Sununu was not among Minaj's four endorsed candidates. Reports placed Minaj outside the school, but did not establish that she entered the polling place or voted.

A Threads user also wrote: 'Democrats ....The first order of business is deporting HER!'. The comment was an individual reaction, not evidence of any official deportation action. These posts illustrate that criticism appeared across several platforms, although they do not establish how widely the views were shared or whether they affected Minaj's standing with listeners following her election campaign appearances.

Chucky Creator Challenges Election Post

Minaj also shared an apparently AI-generated image of Chucky from the Child's Play franchise wearing a pink suit and a 'Vote Red' badge. She captioned it: 'HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!!'.

Franchise creator Don Mancini objected, describing Chucky as part of the 'blue wave' and referring to the character's transgender child and opposition to ICE. On 4 November, Mancini shared a blue-haired Chucky image and wrote: 'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!'. Actor Devon Sawa also reacted: 'Who's going to tell her?'.

Minaj Responds to Critics on X

On 5 November, Minaj addressed criticism in a series of X posts. 'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT', she wrote, adding: 'I don't vote, I VETO'. She congratulated Donalds and Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Minaj also criticised spending on celebrity-backed campaigns, writing: 'Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them'. She praised Elon Musk's Grok chatbot.

The Daily Beast reported that Minaj was not a US citizen and could not vote in federal elections. A Department of Homeland Security official told the publication that she had held lawful permanent resident status for about two decades.