Nicki Minaj's lawyers have asked a judge to release them from representing the rapper and her company in a $200,000 (€184,000 and £153,000) lawsuit in the United States.

The firm, Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, says it can no longer work with Minaj because of an alleged breakdown in communication.

The request concerns a legal action brought by 24/7 Productions against Minaj and Pink Friday Productions. The company alleges that the rapper and her firm failed to reimburse more than $200,000 (€184,000 and £153,000) in expenses it says it incurred in connection with Pink Friday 2.

The dispute does not concern Minaj's music itself but rather the costs allegedly associated with the promotion and production of the album. 24/7 Productions claims it was left out of pocket after carrying expenses connected to the project. Minaj and Pink Friday Productions are defending the claim.

Why Her Legal Team Wants Out

In new court documents, Minaj's lawyers said there were 'irreconcilable differences' concerning the conduct of the representation. They argued that communication with the rapper had broken down to the point where they did not believe they could continue acting for her.

The firm said it had attempted to inform Minaj of its decision to withdraw. According to the filing, however, it has struggled to serve her with the relevant papers.

That attempt has produced one of the more unusual details in the case. A process server hired to deliver the documents said he went to the building where Minaj lives in a $10 million (€9.2 million and £7.65 million) penthouse.

He claimed the concierge told him Minaj was not home, although her husband was. The server also alleged that the concierge said the couple had a 'tendency of not answering their phones'.

What Happens Next

The lawyers' application is not yet a ruling. A judge would need to approve the withdrawal before Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever can formally step away from the case.

Until then, the firm remains Minaj's legal representative in the dispute, despite saying it no longer believes it can properly continue. The underlying claim from 24/7 Productions also remains live.

The filing does not say whether Minaj opposes the withdrawal or whether she has appointed new counsel. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the process server's account.

What the Lawsuit Alleges

At the centre of the case is the allegation that Minaj and Pink Friday Productions did not repay expenses exceeding $200,000 (€184,000 and £153,000). The figure was set out in the lawsuit filed by 24/7 Productions.

The company says the money related to costs incurred in connection with Pink Friday 2. The legal documents do not, according to the available information, detail a full breakdown of every expense.

Minaj's lawyers have not publicly responded beyond their request to withdraw. No ruling on the merits of the reimbursement claim has been reported in the documents described.

The situation leaves the rapper facing two separate problems at once: a financial claim she is contesting, and a legal team that says it cannot keep working with her. Whether a judge accepts that explanation, and who takes over the defence if the withdrawal is granted, will shape the next stage of the case.