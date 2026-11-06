Thomas Markle Jr was named a 'person of interest' in a Philippine investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla disclosed the development while speaking to reporters in Metro Manila, stressing that Markle Jr was not a suspect.

The inquiry began after Markle Jr alerted authorities to material found in his father Thomas Markle Sr's belongings.

The elder Markle is the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Investigators have not established who owned the recovered devices or who produced the material.

Why Thomas Markle Jr Faces Scrutiny

Remulla said investigators were examining witness accounts that underage girls had visited Markle Jr's residence in Cebu. He also mentioned ring lights at the property, which Markle Jr reportedly explained were used for filming TikTok videos.

Officials said they found no underage girls appearing on the TikTok account they examined. Neither the reported visits nor the presence of filming equipment establishes criminal conduct.

Itinuturing na person of interest ang anak ni Thomas Markle Sr. kaugnay ng mga maseselang materyal na natagpuan sa cellphone at hard drives ng kaniyang ama sa Cebu.



Ayon kay DILG Sec. Jonvic Remulla, nakatanggap sila ng impormasyon na may ilan umanong menor de edad na dinadala… pic.twitter.com/jGDR5hJzoW — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 5, 2026

The Sun subsequently reported that the visitors were younger relatives of Markle Jr's fiancée. According to the newspaper, she told police her siblings and niece had visited the home and showed officers family TikTok videos filmed there. That explanation has not been independently confirmed by investigators.

Remulla said the police would continue to check the witness information. No charges against Markle Jr have been announced, and he has not been designated a suspect.

Police Examine Devices and Storage Boxes

Electronic devices and other belongings were surrendered to anti-trafficking authorities in Central Visayas on 23 October. Philippine police obtained a court-authorised warrant to examine computer data on 29 October.

Philippine National Police Major General Wilson Asueta said the surrendered items included nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives and a camera. The equipment was reportedly recovered from four boxes associated with Markle Sr.

Initial forensic examination identified suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation material on three SD cards and one of five mobile phones examined. Remulla separately reported approximately 7,500 photographs and one video involving children, some believed to be aged ten or 11.

Authorities have not established that every photograph constitutes illegal material. They are also investigating who owned, created or distributed the files, with assistance from US authorities.

Markle Sr, 82, has denied possessing child sexual abuse material. He is reportedly living in a care facility in Florida.

Mexican authorities have also searched a storage unit previously rented by Markle Snr in Rosarito and recovered items for examination. The legal status and provenance of those items remain unconfirmed.

Markle Jr. has also urged the FBI to inspect storage units in Los Angeles that he reportedly used. Speaking to The Sun, he said, 'There's something there, that's my gut feeling, I dread to think what the FBI might find.'

UK Watchdog Investigates Earlier Warning

The case has renewed attention to a letter received by the Metropolitan Police in January 2019 containing allegations of overseas wrongdoing involving Markle Sr. Meghan has said she was 'deeply distressed' by the recent allegations.

The Met acknowledged passing the letter to the Sussexes' office without sharing its contents with overseas law enforcement agencies. On 30 October, the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed an independent investigation into the failure to share those allegations.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed that the Duchess remains deeply distressed by the emerging revelations surrounding her estranged family.

With digital analysis continuing in Manila and Washington, authorities have stressed that comprehensive forensic examinations must conclude before legal culpability can be assigned.