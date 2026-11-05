Nicki Minaj has reignited political debate after declaring 'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT' in a fiery post on her official X account, aimed at Democrats while telling critics to 'STAY MAD'. The rapper congratulated Republican election winners, including Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds, while mocking a billion-dollar campaign she described as a failure. Her remarks sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising her political commentary and critics firing back with personal attacks.

Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Democrats in Viral X Post

Minaj opened her post with a pointed declaration about Donald Trump, writing, 'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT'. She followed it with emphatic statements, including 'The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION' and 'Jesus is STILL LORD'.

The rapper also praised the Vice President, saying there was 'Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT', and congratulated election winners, particularly Republican Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds.

Taking a swipe at Democrats, Minaj wrote, 'Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them'.

She further declared, 'I don't vote, I VETO', before ending her message with 'Stay tuned & STAY MAD' and 'Love you', accompanied by American-themed emojis.

Her post also referenced the persecution of Christians, stating, 'Christians are STILL being killed', before urging followers to 'WAKE UP'.

Couple things:1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER. 6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO✍🏽 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you 🎀🇺🇸 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Minaj Fans Praise Her Political Statements

The X post quickly drew enthusiastic responses from supporters, some of whom praised the rapper for speaking openly about politics.

One fan celebrated the impact of her message, writing, 'That's how you clear an entire timeline with ONE tweet. 🤏🏾'

Another supporter welcomed her comments as an encouraging message, saying, 'Nicki coming in dropping truth bombs and positivity for the future! 🇺🇸'

The reactions reflected the enthusiasm among some members of her fanbase, known as the Barbz, who rallied behind her outspoken commentary and apparent support for conservative political figures.

Minaj also referenced her followers in the post, declaring, 'The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!'

@NICKIMINAJ @EmmyReloaded @RepLuna @ByronDonalds Nicki coming in dropping truth bombs and positivity for the future! 🇺🇸 — J (@JayTC53) November 5, 2026

@NICKIMINAJ @RepLuna @ByronDonalds That’s how you clear an entire timeline with ONE tweet. 🤏🏾 https://t.co/EaWT86toZI — Nicki Crave (@NickiCraveX) November 5, 2026

Critics Fire Back at Minaj Over Trump Comments

Not everyone welcomed the rapper's political message, with critics questioning her decision to weigh in on American politics while openly declaring that she does not vote.

One user responded sharply, writing, 'B*tch shut your non voting ass up. This is between the actual Americas. It doesn't concern you'.

Another commenter took aim at Minaj's personal life, adding, '14. Your husband is still a sex offender'.

The remarks showed how the discussion surrounding Nicki Minaj's political views quickly expanded beyond her support for Trump and Republican candidates, drawing personal criticism from social media users.

@NICKIMINAJ @RepLuna @ByronDonalds Bitch shut your non voting ass up. This is between the actual Americas. It doesn’t concern you. — Chief Keiff (@Bongslinger86) November 5, 2026

@NICKIMINAJ @RepLuna @ByronDonalds 14. Your husband is still a sex offender — Doctora La Jefa con la salsa (@Mahogany_Mama) November 5, 2026

Minaj's 'Stay Mad' Message Fuels Online Debate

Minaj's closing remarks appeared to address those who disagreed with her political statements, with 'STAY MAD' becoming a particularly prominent phrase in the post.

The combination of political declarations, religious references and criticism of Democrats fuelled further debate among fans and detractors.

While supporters praised the rapper's confidence, critics challenged her political commentary and decision to publicly weigh in on American elections, adding to the debate surrounding celebrity political endorsements and social media activism.