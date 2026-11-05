Nicki Minaj faced social media mockery on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after Republicans lost Senate elections in New Hampshire and Michigan.

The rapper had campaigned alongside President Donald Trump before appearing outside a New Hampshire polling station on Election Day.

Minaj joined Trump at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October. She later visited Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, on 3 November, as voters cast their ballots. Her appearances drew attention before the election results gave critics a fresh reason to target her.

Nicki Minaj Mocked After New Hampshire Senate Defeat

According to NBC10 Boston, Nicki Minaj was seen outside the polling station, accompanied by police, at approximately 5.30pm. She posed for photographs, spoke briefly with supporters and boarded an unmarked tour bus.

A woman praised her appearance and thanked her for accompanying Trump during his campaign. 'My pleasure,' Minaj replied. The reaction online after the vote was considerably less so.

Democrat Chris Pappas defeated Republican John E. Sununu in New Hampshire's Senate contest. Some social media users then singled out Nicki Minaj's public support for Republicans, despite there being no evidence that her presence affected the outcome.

'Them Republicans about to throw Nicki ass away,' X user Mr. Reads wrote on 4 November, in a post highlighted by MadameNoire.

Another critic wondered whether her political campaigning might affect her music career. 'She realises that she just blew her career, right???' read a YouTube comment reproduced by MadameNoire.

The original commenter's identity and post were not independently verified. Those comments reflect individual reactions, not proof that Nicki Minaj's career or political influence suffered lasting damage.

Other users claimed every Republican candidate Minaj endorsed had lost. However, no list of endorsements was provided to substantiate that broader claim.

Nicki Minaj's Chucky Post Draws Response After Michigan Loss

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers, securing approximately 52.5 per cent of the vote against 45.5 per cent. Those Associated Press figures, reported on 4 November, were provisional.

The result brought renewed attention to Minaj's October rally appearance in Port Huron. It also overlapped with an unusual online exchange involving Don Mancini, creator of the Child's Play horror franchise.

Nicki Minaj had posted an apparently AI-generated image of Chucky wearing a 'Vote Red' badge on Election Day. Don Mancini replied on X on Wednesday with a photograph of a Chucky doll sporting blue hair.

Them Republicans about to throw Nicki ass away pic.twitter.com/WP2xkgYvJY — Mr. Reads (@TheKingofReads) November 4, 2026

'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave,' he wrote. Mancini's 'No AI' remark referred to his own photograph, contrasting it with the image Minaj had shared.

Beyond the election-night jokes, Nicki Minaj's proximity to Trump's administration had already attracted notice.

On 25 October, White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video of the rapper aboard Air Force One discussing Donald Trump's economic policies. Cheung jokingly suggested she could become the administration's next press secretary.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!' he wrote. The remark invited speculation but provided no indication that Nicki Minaj was being formally considered for a White House appointment.