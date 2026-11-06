The death toll from a Russian bombing at a Ukraine aid centre in Komyshuvakha has risen to 53, with rescuers still searching the rubble for around 50 missing people on the fifth day of recovery operations, officials said on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The devastated site, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, was being used to distribute humanitarian assistance when it was struck.

The bombing took place on Monday, 2 November, at a school compound adapted as an aid hub, according to Ukrainian authorities. People had gathered there for supplies, and the facility included an underground shelter that took the brunt of the blast.

Ukraine Aid Centre Death Toll Reaches 53

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, announced the latest toll in a Telegram statement. Ukraine's State Emergency Service had earlier reported 50 deaths, before additional bodies were recovered.

'Rescuers have so far recovered 53 bodies. Around 50 more people are still considered missing. Search operations are ongoing,' said Yuliia Barysheva, spokesperson for the emergency service in Zaporizhzhia.

Barysheva spoke at an interagency press conference on Friday, according to Ukraine's state news agency, Ukrinform. Her estimate of those still missing is separate from the confirmed body count, and authorities have not established a final death toll.

Reuters described the bombing as one of the deadliest attacks affecting civilians in Ukraine this year. Photographs distributed by the emergency service showed rescuers carrying a victim's body from the underground shelter.

One person was recovered alive on Thursday, three days after the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 'One of the people reported missing was found alive today,' he wrote on Telegram. His announcement highlighted why rescuers continued to search the site despite the mounting number of confirmed dead.

Ukraine's national police released footage showing an excavator clearing debris and personnel recovering bodies. Reuters also verified police body-camera footage recorded before a second strike destroyed a shelter where residents had taken refuge.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had targeted Ukrainian military units in the area. Ukrainian officials have described the destroyed school compound as a humanitarian aid distribution point. Neither account establishes the intentions behind the attack.

Ukraine Aid Centre Search Faces Renewed Threats

Searching the site has proved dangerous even for experienced emergency personnel. The State Emergency Service said the threat of further Russian attacks remained constant, complicating operations and exposing crews to additional risks.

Barysheva said shelling and renewed attacks had repeatedly forced rescuers to suspend work. Emergency teams from other regions have joined local crews, alongside trained dogs searching for bodies and human remains.

Personnel are being transported to the compound in armoured vehicles because of the security situation. Roman Samolenko, a rescue dog handler, said heavy dust made the search difficult for both rescuers and their dogs.

Teams have had to work through collapsed structures while protecting themselves against further strikes. Ukrainian authorities said the identification of victims was continuing, alongside efforts to locate people who had not been accounted for.

Semikin expressed condolences to the families of those killed and thanked emergency workers for their efforts. As of Friday's update, officials had not indicated when the recovery operation might be completed.

Barysheva's latest assessment left around 50 people officially considered missing. Search teams were still working through the rubble of the underground school compound, with no final casualty figure yet confirmed.