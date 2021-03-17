Donald Trump has made it repeatedly clear that he is no fan of Meghan Markle, so much so that he will run again for United States President if that means he gets a chance to defeat the "Suits" alum.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the former US President discussed his plans of running for the office again, and said his decision might be influenced by Meghan Markle's plans for a political career. When asked for his opinion on reports that Meghan is meeting with Democrat operatives to discuss a possible run in the 2024 presidential elections, he replied: "Well I hope that happens because if that happened I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

"I'm not a fan of hers. I think that what she talks about the Royal family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan," the 74-year-old added.

However, Trump has not yet made a final decision about running for the office again after his defeat from Joe Biden in the presidential elections last year. He said: "Based on every poll, they want me to run again. But we're going to take a look and we'll see."

Sources have claimed to Mail Online that Meghan has told her friends about her political ambitions and is working towards it after her explosive Oprah interview. Omid Scobie, who wrote the biography "Finding Freedom" about Harry and Meghan, also previously claimed that she "has her eyes set on the US presidency. However, the Duchess of Sussex has never confirmed these reports herself.

The speculations about her running for the office in 2024 had been prominent even ahead of the last presidential elections, which took place months after she quit as a working British royal. She emerged as bookies' fifth favourite in bets about the 47th president of the United States. Other celebrities being favoured as the potential President were Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Dwayne Johnson.

Trump's latest remark about Meghan comes just days after his former senior adviser Jason Miller's revelation that the former POTUS is avoiding making comments on her and Prince Harry's interview for fear of being "cancelled." Trump reportedly told Miller: "Yeah, [Meghan's] no good. I said that and now everybody's seeing it. But you realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled. Look at Piers [Morgan]."