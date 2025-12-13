US President Donald Trump has long clashed with the press, but over the past month, his most aggressive verbal attacks have overwhelmingly been directed at women journalists. From Oval Office exchanges to airborne gaggles and Mar-a-Lago pressers, Trump has repeatedly responded to questioning with personal insults rather than answers, often escalating moments meant for public accountability into scenes of confrontation.

While the White House insists the president's rhetoric has 'nothing to do with gender,' media watchdogs and press advocates note a clear pattern: female reporters from major outlets have borne the brunt of Trump's sharpest language in recent weeks, particularly when pressing him on sensitive issues such as the Jeffrey Epstein files, military operations near Venezuela, and foreign policy accountability.

Below are seven times Trump crossed the line with women journalists.

1. 'Quiet, Piggy!' — Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey

During a 14 November gaggle aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey questioned Trump on why Epstein-related files remained unreleased if nothing incriminating was in them. Trump cut her off mid-question, pointed at her, and snarled, 'Quiet, piggy,' before moving on.

Wkurwia mnie to, że ta fota stała się memem gdzie typ przyznał się do bycia faszem i nie widzę podstaw by obracać to w żart, ale to ja jestem jakiś pierdolnięty.

Trump jest takim ścierwem, że ludzie przechodzą do porządku dziennego gdzie powiedział do dziennikarki "quiet piggy" pic.twitter.com/pNIn1QDZZU — Mateusz Trzeciak 🇵🇸🍉 #AraujoOUT (@mati13051) December 3, 2025

The remark drew immediate backlash online, with critics noting its similarity to Trump's past body-shaming insults toward women. The White House later defended the exchange as the president being 'frank and honest,' though video footage captured the abruptness of the moment.

2. 'Ugly Inside and Out' — The NY Times' Katie Rogers

At a 26 November press appearance at Mar-a-Lago, Trump snapped at New York Times reporter Katie Rogers after she asked about his connections to Epstein-related figures.

Trump responds to a detailed report about his waning energy and propensity to sleep through on-camera events by calling the New York Times's Katie Rogers ugly pic.twitter.com/DReu5zVmOX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2025

According to multiple reports, Trump dismissed her question by calling her 'ugly inside and out,' framing her as biased rather than addressing the substance of her inquiry.

While no full official video has surfaced, audio clips and eyewitness reports from the event circulated widely, reigniting criticism over Trump's history of personal attacks on women journalists.

3. 'Are You Stupid?' — CBS News' Nancy Cordes

During a White House briefing on 27 November, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes questioned Trump's attempt to redirect Epstein scrutiny toward former President Bill Clinton. Trump responded by raising his voice and asking, 'Are you stupid?' before accusing her of spreading 'fake news stupidity.'

CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes questioned President Trump, asking why his administration blamed previous asylum and censorship policies when the Justice Department Inspector General reported earlier this year that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI had conducted thor pic.twitter.com/eSWqbpjIhu — Anna Leigh (@JohnsonTho67262) December 12, 2025

Cordes later responded on social media with a brief statement emphasising her role as a journalist, which was widely praised for its restraint.

4. 'Terrible and Insubordinate' — ABC News' Mary Bruce

On 18 November, ABC News chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce pressed Trump in the Oval Office about delays in the release of the Epstein file and whether congressional approval was necessary. Trump reacted by calling her 'terrible and insubordinate,' suggesting her follow-up questioning was disloyal rather than procedural.

The exchange became emblematic of what media analysts described as a tense week for press relations, particularly involving women reporters asking sustained follow-up questions.

5. 'You fake news' — CNN's Kaitlan Collins

During a 6 December post-election gaggle, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins questioned Trump about military action involving narco-boat strikes. Trump responded to her, saying 'You know nothing about nothing. You fake news.'

“You know nothing about nothing. You fake news.” For some reason Trump rudely attacks CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. It would be so nice to have some decency in the White House. pic.twitter.com/zeKXqqyvla — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 24, 2025

The moment quickly went viral, with Collins later addressing the exchange calmly on air. Supportive reactions flooded social media, while critics argued the president once again avoided the policy question itself.

6. 'Obnoxious Terrible Reporter' — ABC News' Rachel Scott

On 9 December, ABC News reporter Rachel Scott questioned Trump about reversing a previous commitment related to the release of a military video. Trump lashed out, calling her 'the most obnoxious reporter' and 'a terrible reporter,' as aides stood by without intervening.

“You’re the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. A terrible reporter.”



Trump again attacks a Black female reporter, ABC’s @rachelvscott, for asking about releasing the full boat strike video - which he said he would do 5 days ago



And the other journalists stay silent🐔 pic.twitter.com/0KfWVgBNDz — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 8, 2025

The exchange drew sharp criticism from commentators, who focused not only on the insult but on the silence surrounding it. Scott later responded by reposting Trump's earlier statements on the issue she raised.

7. 'Very Aggressive' — NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor

In another tense exchange at the White House, President Donald Trump scolded a female journalist during a press scrum on Friday, accusing her of being 'very aggressive.' The reporter appeared to be NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

LMFAO! Some reporter just got SHUT DOWN by Trump after trying to shout her way into getting a question in.



“She’s very aggressive!”



Sucks to be a FAKE NEWS reporter desperate for attention. pic.twitter.com/efpGuUAwi5 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 12, 2025

'You have to be nice and easy, nice and easy,' Trump said, gesturing toward her before adding, 'She's very aggressive.'

Despite the remark, Trump later called on Alcindor to ask her question. She pressed him on his reaction to a newly released batch of Epstein-related photos that surfaced Friday, including images showing Trump standing among a large group of women whose faces were blurred out.

Meanwhile, the White House has rejected accusations of sexism, stating that the president's confrontational style reflects low public trust in the media, not gender bias. However, press advocacy groups and journalists argue the pattern speaks for itself.