The former DoorDash employee who went viral for accusing a customer of sexual assault has reportedly been arrested. The employee faces a possible 10-year prison sentence if found guilty of the charges against them.

The ex-DoorDash employee, Olivia Henderson, was arrested and charged on 10 November with two Class E felony charges in New York. According to records, Henderson faces two felony charges of disseminating surveillance imagery and unlawful surveillance.

Henderson's arrest comes after she shared several videos on TikTok claiming that a customer sexually assaulted her. Among those videos was one of the customer naked from the waist down, lying down on a couch inside their home.

'My customer requested that my order be left at their front door, and when I arrived at their house, their front door was wide open and they were within eyesight of the front door, indecently exposed to me,' said Henderson in one of her videos explaining the incident.

Henderson has not posted any video since 26 October and has not publicly spoken about her arrest.

Fired From DoorDash

Henderson's employment at DoorDash was terminated shortly after the incident. The food delivery app also suspended the account of the customer involved. In another video, Henderson said she contacted the police about the incident while also filing an appeal to DoorDash. The videos Henderson uploaded on TikTok have garnered millions of views.

DoorDash also released a statement following pressure from commenters on social media, explaining its reason for terminating Henderson's employment.

'Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies. That is the sole reason that this dasher's account was deactivated, along with the customer's while we investigated,' said the app.

Henderson's Criminal Charges Explained

TikTok user The Manicured Mom explained the criminal charges filed against Henderson and the implications it has on the customer whom she accused of sexual assault. They explained that in accordance with New York laws, a Class E felony is punishable by up to four years in a state prison. As Henderson is being charged with two class E felonies, she may face up to 10 years behind bars or more.

Depending on the judge, Henderson may serve the prison sentences consecutively or concurrently, so she may serve up to four or eight years. The judge may also apply sex offender conditions to Henderson's case, along with up to five years of felony probation for each of the two charges, for a total of 10 years of felony probation.

The judge may also order Henderson, if found guilty, to pay a fine of up to $5000 (an estimated £3800) per felony. If Henderson also profited from her videos about the incident on TikTok, the fine could be doubled depending on the occurrence. Henderson may also be ordered to undergo mandatory counselling and prohibited from using social media throughout her probation.

However, since the charges against Henderson are classified as Class E felonies and this is her first offence, the court may exercise greater leniency in sentencing. They still noted that Henderson has two charges, and judges would take into consideration the impact on the victim. The judge may order restitution for damages to the customer whom Henderson accused.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on 4 December.