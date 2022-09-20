With just weeks to go before the "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" releases next month, fans are already itching to get their hands on the latest game of the franchise. They can actually get a taste of what the upcoming title has to offer by joining the open beta this week.

'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' open beta schedule

For those who want to get a taste of what the upcoming game has to offer before its official launch, the "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" open beta is finally here. It will start on September 21, 2022, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and will last for four days until September 25, 2022, at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET.

Unlike other games' open beta, which has different schedules for different platforms, the "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" open beta will open to players of all platforms simultaneously. These include users of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, according to ComicBook.

'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' overview and details

The upcoming game is described as an asymmetrical multiplayer game similar in style to "Friday the 13th: The Game." It has a multiplayer co-op where seven Survivor characters are transferred to a Temporal Seam.

Unfortunately, there is also a Raider that was transported with them. The Raider can be any of the major "Dragon Ball Z" villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.

To get back home, the Survivors must use the Super Time Machine, but the Raider will do everything it can to stop them. Thus, it becomes necessary for them to work as a team to survive being destroyed by their powerful enemy.

Rewards for 'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' players

Here is another exciting piece of news for players of the upcoming game. According to GameSpot, a future update to the "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" game will allow its players to receive "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" rewards. The amount of reward will be based on their in-game achievements, but, at the moment, it was not mentioned what kind of rewards these might be.

'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' release date

The upcoming title will be officially released on October 14, 2022. The game will be simultaneously released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.