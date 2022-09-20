As the "Overwatch 2" release date approaches, more details about the upcoming games have been revealed. We've compiled the three new heroes known so far that will be introduced in the upcoming title.

'Overwatch 2' new hero - Kiriko

A new "Overwatch 2" hero has been prematurely revealed via a leak posted on YouTube last week. The hero is named Kiriko, which is a support that possesses the handy ability of teleportation, according to Kotaku.

The leak was posted by a YouTuber named Kuriboh Cervantes, who posted an unfinished animated short for the character. While unfinished, it clearly showed the green-haired fox girl Kiriko strutting around what appears to be her home and using sign language to communicate with what might be her younger sister.

Kiriko uses two kunai when fighting and appears to have some type of healing ability as well as a skill that allows her to teleport. She also demonstrated a mysterious skill that shows ghostly tori gates momentarily appearing that can buff her and her allies.

'Overwatch 2' new hero – Sojourn

Sojourn was the first new "Overwatch 2" hero to be introduced as she was also part of the first "OW2" beta. She also earns the distinction of being the game's first playable Black woman.

She is a DPS (damage-per-second) hero who is also highly mobile, according to TechRadar. Her damage comes from her weapon of choice, a railgun, which is a first on the Overwatch roster.

'Overwatch 2' new hero – Junker Queen

Junker Queen is the second new "OW2" hero announced via an animated short that also revealed her origins. Her real name is Odessa "Dez" Stone, whose family was exiled from Junkertown when Odessa was still a child. She eventually came back to town and ousted Mason Howl, the Junker King, becoming the new local boss.

While Junker Queen is mainly a tank, she seems to blur the lines between a tank, damage, and support as she can charge into battle, heal herself, and also boost her allies when it comes to movement and health, according to Polygon.

"One of the coolest things about Junker Queen is that she's unique, in that she makes the rest of the team deadlier," said Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, lead narrative designer and writer on "Overwatch 2."

"She's very aggressive as a tank — not really the hold-back/hold-the-shield type. And a lot of that was helping guide our philosophy in tank design changes for 'Overwatch 2'," lead hero designer Geoff Goodman explained.