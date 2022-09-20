While the "Valkyrie Elysium" release date has not yet arrived, developer Soleil and publisher Square Enix have already shared something exciting for fans of the franchise. The first major patch of the upcoming JRPG will arrive just over a month after the game's launch, bringing with it a new mode and features.

First 'Valkyrie Elysium' patch to arrive in November

"Valkyrie Elysium" is yet to launch, but the game's developer and publisher are already teasing what's coming to the game. The game's first major update will arrive sometime in November, bringing with it a new mode and other features, according to Player One.

The new mode is called Hilde's Vengeance, where gamers will play as Hilde. As compared to playing as the Valkyrie, the new mode will give players a new action experience, including shadow attacks and Hilde's dedicated skill tree.

The update will also introduce the Seraphic Gate, which is described as a high-difficulty battle that will be unlocked after clearing the main story. Each tier will have increased restrictions on skills and weapons, but there will be special rewards waiting for players that manage to clear the battles.

The update will also introduce new difficulty settings for the game. Players who seek a more challenging level can choose between the new difficulty settings aptly named "Very Hard" and "Valkyrie."

'Valkyrie Elysium' details

"Valkyrie Elysium" is the fifth game in the long-running series. It will be set in a world about to collapse into the end of times or Ragnarok. Playing as Valkyrie, players will battle monsters and other evils to bring redemption to the world.

The plot of "Valkyrie Elysium" is an original story, according to GameRant. Since the game isn't technically a sequel, new players can dive right in without having to worry about catching up with the rest of the series.

'Valkyrie Elysium' release date

The game will be launched on September 29, 2022, for the PS4 and PS5 consoles, followed by its PC release on November 12, 2022, via Steam. While the exact date for the first major update was not yet revealed, it was reported that the PC version would already include the patch.