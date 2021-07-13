Drake has been secretly dating Johanna Leia for a few months now, and even mentors her son.

Drake and Leia, a Los Angeles-based influencer and reality TV star, sparked romance rumours last week after they were spotted having dinner outside Dodgers Stadium. They had a nicely-set table on the first baseline at the stadium, which according to a Dodgers source was a thank you for a sizeable donation Drake made to the team's charitable foundation.

According to a report in TMZ, the duo had started seeing each other long before the date. Sources close to the pair told the outlet that they first met months ago through high school basketball, and their relationship grew from there. Leia's son Amari Bailey, whom she shares with former NFL player Aaron Bailey, is also a basketball player and currently plays for Sierra Canyon High. Drake was previously spotted alongside Leia and Michael B. Jordan at one of Bailey's games. ]

Bailey is set to head to UCLA as a basketball player in 2022, and insiders say that Drake has been helping him prepare ahead of his new journey. The Grammy-winner has formed a close bond with his girlfriend's son and has been mentoring him on handling finances, attention and pressure, and life in general. As per the report, Drake and Bailey have spent some one-on-one time together, and have also hung out with Leia at the musician's home.

Leia is no stranger to the spotlight herself. In 2017, she starred on Lifetime's "Bringing Up Ballers" reality TV series, which followed her and four other Chicago-area entrepreneurs "who will stop at nothing to ensure that their businesses are successful and their boys are on track to make it to the NBA."

The 40-year-old has been modelling for nearly two decades, and also boasts of 296,000 followers on her Instagram account. A source said that prior to Drake, she was dating NBA player Alfonzo McKinnie.

Leia is also the mother of a seven-year-old girl, who often appears on her Instagram account.