Drake has reportedly put himself in self-isolation at his mansion in Toronto after NBA star Kevin Durant with whom he was partying a few days ago was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Drake and Kevin Durant partied together at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy eight days ago, before it was revealed that the Brooklyn Nets star along with three other players in his team have tested positive for novel coronavirus, reports Page Six.

The Grammy-winner had even posted a series of pictures from their night-out on his Instagram account, writing: "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up."

The duo hung out together when Durant was in Los Angeles along with the rest of the Brooklyn Nets team to play the Lakers at Staples Centre on Tuesday. Although the 31-year-old who is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon did not play the match, he sat on the Brooklyn bench in support of his team.

The outlet reports that Drake is unlikely to leave home anytime soon, considering Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that he was closing the country's borders to foreigners apart from US citizens. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also declared that US and Canada are working together on an agreement to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries while sparing trade, in wake of the pandemic.

Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that multiple players of their team have been diagnosed with the deadly virus while keeping the names undisclosed. "Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians," the team said in a statement.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the statement further read.

According to the New York Post, there are now seven known cases of coronavirus in the NBA, as the Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with the Pistons' Christian Wood, have also tested positive for the virus.