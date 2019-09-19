Former Burton Albion defender Kelvin Maynard was fatally shot by two men on motorbikes. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Amsterdam's Langbroekdreef area. The player was driving his car when the shooters chased him down and murdered him.

During the chase, Maynard tried to escape the assailants by driving to a nearby fire station. Unable to control his vehicle, the victim crashed his car into the fire station. The shooters took the opportunity to riddle the vehicle with bullets before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics and firemen tried to resuscitate Maynard unsuccessfully. He was taken to a hospital nearby where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on the same day, a lawyer was shot dead due to a case related to underworld murders. Sky News mentioned that even though the police have not found a motive behind the murder of Maynard, they have not ruled out the connection between the two murders on the same day. Further investigation can hopefully reveal the motive behind the attack and possibly the assailants as well.

Maynard, a Dutch-Surinamese player, was playing for non-league club Alphense Boys before his death. Maynard started his career by playing for Dutch clubs FC Volendam and FC Emmen.

He had always wanted to play in the United Kingdom. He appeared in 10 matches for Burton Albion in the 2014-15 season. Following the season, he suffered a knee injury which prevented him from continuing with the club. In 2017, Maynard left Burton Albion to join Dutch club Spakenburg. Maynard also played for Royal Antwerp for a short while.

The Alphense Boys were scheduled to play against Hollandia on Saturday. Due to the death of the footballer, the match has been moved to a later date.

Burton Albion and Alphense Boys have both released statements mourning the loss of the player. The club officials extended their condolences to Maynard's wife, children, family, and friends.