For millions of Americans living with disabilities, applying for benefits can already be a lengthy and stressful process. Now, growing concerns surround sweeping workforce reductions at the Social Security Administration (SSA), with advocates warning that thousands of job cuts could make accessing vital support even more difficult.

The agency has eliminated more than 7,100 positions in what has been described as the largest workforce reduction in its history. Introduced as part of President Donald Trump's wider effort to streamline federal government operations, the cuts have reduced SSA staffing by more than 13 per cent while accelerating a shift towards online services, office consolidations and the use of artificial intelligence.

While officials insist the changes are improving efficiency, critics argue that vulnerable applicants are increasingly struggling to access help.

Social Security Job Cuts Cause Delays and Missing Support

The SSA administers disability programmes that support roughly 16 million Americans through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Researchers examining the impact of the staffing reductions found widespread concerns among organisations that assist people applying for benefits. Many reported overloaded telephone lines, missing paperwork, appointment bottlenecks and lengthy delays in processing claims.

One Kansas City-based paralegal described cases becoming trapped in what they called bureaucratic limbo.

'We just have so many cases that are stuck in purgatory because they don't have enough workers to work them,' the paralegal said.

Advocates interviewed for the study said experienced SSA employees who once helped resolve complicated cases had left during the restructuring, taking decades of institutional knowledge with them.

The consequences can be severe for people already dealing with serious health conditions. Many applicants depend on disability payments as their primary source of income while waiting for decisions that can take months or even years. According to critics of the changes, waiting periods for eligibility determinations can now stretch to an average of eight months as reduced staffing slows the agency's operations.

Social Security Disability Benefits Go Digital

At the same time as reducing staff numbers, the SSA has expanded online services and introduced more automated systems.

Supporters say the digital transition will ultimately improve efficiency and reduce costs. However, critics argue that it risks leaving behind those who are least equipped to navigate technology.

Researchers found that elderly applicants, homeless individuals and people with cognitive impairments may struggle with increasingly digital application processes.

Some advocates reported difficulties reaching human representatives, while others encountered AI-powered chatbots that were unable to answer basic questions.

Field offices have become another flashpoint. Although the agency previously indicated that walk-in visitors would still be assisted, several benefits representatives told researchers that appointments are now frequently required. Yet securing those appointments can be challenging when phone systems are overwhelmed.

'Now we can't reach anybody at Social Security,' one representative said. 'We can't get through to make an appointment.'

Critics also argue that staffing cuts have resulted in stricter access to customer support, with fewer opportunities to resolve issues by telephone and a greater reliance on in-person visits or online systems.

SSA Disputes Claims of Deteriorating Service

The SSA strongly disputes claims that service quality has deteriorated. According to agency figures, callers to its national helpline are being served significantly faster than under the previous administration.

Officials say wait times at field offices have fallen by 30 per cent, while disability hearing delays have been reduced by 40 per cent.

An SSA spokesperson said the agency is delivering 'better, faster, higher-quality service through technology and process improvements'.

However, concerns remain over whether those improvements are reaching people most in need. A separate analysis found disability benefit applications fell by 7 per cent during the first half of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Read more Social Security Cuts See 7,100 Jobs Lost Amid 400,000 Americans Losing $331 Monthly Under New SSA Rules Social Security Cuts See 7,100 Jobs Lost Amid 400,000 Americans Losing $331 Monthly Under New SSA Rules

Adding to the uncertainty, the administration has proposed increasing the frequency of medical reviews for some recipients, particularly those classified as having conditions where improvement is considered likely. Advocates fear the change could lead to more frequent reassessments and additional stress for beneficiaries attempting to maintain their eligibility.

For many applicants, the debate is about more than efficiency targets and staffing figures. It is about whether a system designed to provide a safety net can continue to offer timely and accessible support to those facing some of life's most difficult challenges.

What Social Security Disability Applicants Should Do Now

For those currently applying for disability benefits, advocates stress the importance of keeping detailed records of every interaction with the Social Security Administration.

Copies of medical documents, application forms, appointment confirmations and correspondence can help prevent delays if paperwork is misplaced or additional information is requested.

Applicants are also encouraged to follow up regularly on pending claims, as longer waiting times may make it easier for cases to fall behind. Experts also recommend seeking assistance from disability advocates, legal aid organisations or non-profit groups that specialise in Social Security claims.

These organisations can help applicants navigate complex requirements, gather supporting evidence and respond to requests from the agency. For individuals facing communication barriers or difficulties using online systems, outside assistance may prove especially valuable.

While eligibility rules for disability benefits have not formally changed, applicants should be prepared for a potentially lengthier process and the possibility of additional reviews. Proposed changes could lead to more frequent medical re-evaluations for some recipients, making it important to maintain up-to-date medical records and documentation.

As the agency continues its restructuring efforts, staying informed and proactive may be the best way for applicants to protect their access to critical benefits.