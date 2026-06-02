For many Americans, managing money often feels like a task for another day. Checking a credit report, reviewing insurance policies or increasing retirement savings rarely tops anyone's weekend plans. Yet financial advisers say some of the most valuable money moves take less than an hour and can deliver benefits that last for years.

As households continue to face rising costs, spending a short amount of time on financial housekeeping could uncover savings, reduce debt and strengthen long-term financial security. Drawing on guidance highlighted by AARP and interviews conducted by USA TODAY with personal finance specialists, here are eight financial fixes worth tackling today.

Check Your Credit Report – A mistake on your credit report could affect your ability to borrow money and may even increase the interest rates you pay. A 2024 analysis cited by USA TODAY found that nearly half of credit reports may contain errors. Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, recommends reviewing reports regularly and checking for unfamiliar accounts, incorrect addresses or information that does not belong to you. Consumers can access free reports through AnnualCreditReport.com and dispute any inaccuracies directly with the credit bureaus. A few minutes spent reviewing your report today could prevent costly problems later.

Freeze Your Credit – Identity theft continues to affect millions of Americans every year. One of the strongest protections available is a credit freeze, which prevents criminals from opening new accounts in someone else's name. Rossman says freezing credit is one of the most effective proactive measures consumers can take to protect their identities. The process is free and can be completed online through the major credit bureaus. While it may take a few minutes to set up, it can provide significant protection against fraud.

Apply for a Zero-APR Credit Card – High-interest credit card debt can be difficult to overcome. A zero-APR balance transfer card allows consumers to move existing debt from a high-interest card to one offering a promotional interest-free period, often lasting between 12 and 21 months. According to Rossman, a zero-interest card can provide a significant advantage for people trying to pay down debt more quickly. Consumers should remember that approval depends on creditworthiness and balances should ideally be repaid before the promotional period expires.

Open a High-Yield Savings Account – Many Americans continue to keep savings in accounts that pay very little interest. Research cited by Vanguard found that more than half of savers earn less than 3% annually on their deposits. Meanwhile, many online banks offer considerably higher rates. Sam Taube, Lead Investing Writer at NerdWallet, has advised consumers to compare available options carefully and ensure they are earning the highest annual percentage yield possible. Over time, even a small increase in interest can make a meaningful difference.

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Shop Around for Car Insurance – Loyalty does not always pay when it comes to insurance. Auto insurance premiums are projected to rise by 7.5%, according to MarketWatch Guides. Daniel Bortz, personal finance editor at AARP, recommends gathering quotes from multiple providers before renewing a policy. Comparison websites can make the process faster, but experts advise ensuring that coverage levels, deductibles, and policy limits are comparable before making a decision. Even modest savings on premiums can add up over a year.

Search for Unclaimed Assets – Some Americans may have money waiting for them without even realising it. Unclaimed assets can include dormant bank accounts, forgotten retirement funds, uncashed pay cheques, and insurance proceeds. Websites such as Missing Money and the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits allow consumers to search for lost funds. While not every search produces a payout, many people have discovered money they had long forgotten existed.

Audit Your Subscriptions – Subscription services have become a routine part of daily life. Streaming platforms, digital memberships, cloud storage plans, and premium apps can quietly accumulate over time. A recent CNET survey found that the average American wastes approximately $200 each year on subscriptions they no longer use. Bortz has noted that many consumers continue paying for services long after they stop using them. Reviewing recent bank and credit card statements can help identify recurring charges that are no longer necessary.

Increase Your 401(k) Contribution – Retirement may feel distant, but small changes today can produce substantial rewards in the future. According to retirement industry data cited by USA TODAY, 401(k) savings rates recently reached record highs. However, many workers still contribute less than they could afford. Rossman suggests increasing contributions gradually. 'If you're saving 10%, can you make it 11?' he told USA TODAY. A small increase may barely be noticed in monthly pay packets, but over decades it can significantly boost retirement savings.

Small Fixes, Big Rewards

Improving your finances does not always require a major overhaul. Sometimes the smartest money moves are the simplest ones.

Spending an hour reviewing your credit report, comparing insurance quotes, searching for lost assets or increasing retirement contributions could help strengthen your financial position for years to come.

For many Americans, the hardest part is not finding the right financial fix. It is finding the time to start.