Prudential Financial will cut a further 53 jobs in Newark, New Jersey, on 17 July, according to a state filing, as the insurer battles the fallout from a $1 billion hit linked to misconduct at its Japan affiliate and an extended sales ban.

The latest layoffs, disclosed to the New Jersey Department of Labour and Workforce Development, continue a restructuring drive in the second year of chief executive Andrew Sullivan's tenure.

The filing shows Prudential Financial has been quietly trimming staff for nearly a year. The 53 planned redundancies follow previous layoff notices affecting 54 employees in March, 63 in November, another 63 in September and 57 last July.

All are a fraction of the global workforce, but they signal how persistently management is cutting costs while trying to invest in new technology and reshape the business.

A Prudential spokesperson stressed the insurer's scale, describing it as a worldwide company employing around 36,000 people.

In a statement, the firm said: 'Prudential is strengthening our business to deliver long-term growth by investing in the capabilities where we're most competitive. That means continually making targeted adjustments, including, at times, reorganising our workforce to align with the company's strategy. These decisions are never easy, and we're committed to providing impacted employees with support, care and respect.'

The language is familiar to anyone who has watched a large financial group restructure in response to a shock. What is different here is the pressure point. Prudential of Japan, once a cornerstone of the group's Asian ambitions, is now the source of a deep earnings drag and reputational strain.

Prudential Life Japan Net Income Halves Amid Employee Fraud Scandal and Sales Suspension



Prudential Life Insurance (Japan) concluded its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, under the shadow of a self-inflicted operational crisis that has severely eroded its bottom line. While the… pic.twitter.com/u2RErlF9M8 — Norbert Gehrke (@norbertgehrke) June 4, 2026

Prudential Financial's Japan Troubles Weigh On Global Strategy

Regulators and internal reviews in Japan uncovered severe compliance failures at Prudential of Japan. The affiliate has been grappling with employee misconduct and what the company itself characterises as inappropriate investment solicitations. Those problems were serious enough that Prudential initiated a voluntary 90‑day suspension of new sales in February 2026.

That pause was supposed to be temporary. It was later extended by a further 180 days after executives concluded the subsidiary was not ready to restart business, pushing the shutdown of new sales into late 2026. The company now estimates the total revenue loss and remediation costs tied to the Japanese disruption at roughly $1 billion.

Nothing in the public filings so far fully explains the internal culture or oversight gaps that allowed the misconduct to rise to this level, and Prudential Financial has not detailed the precise nature of the 'inappropriate' solicitations. Until regulators and the firm publish more, those unanswered questions remain.

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What is clear is that the Japan crisis is forcing a far‑reaching overhaul. Sullivan, who formally took over from long‑time boss Charles F. Lowrey on 31 March 2025, has embarked on a broad restructuring that combines cost‑cutting, leadership changes and a pivot towards retirement and asset management.

On a recent first‑quarter 2026 earnings call, Sullivan and Yanela Frias, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told investors that Prudential had reworked its leadership team, reshaped operations and sold off non‑core assets to free up capital. The aim, they said, is to channel resources into higher‑growth businesses and streamline how the group runs.

Frias was candid that operating expenses are higher in the short term. She framed the spending as a deliberate bet on service and technology designed to offer what she called an 'enhanced customer experience.' The company expects the benefits to show up on the cost line in 2027, when the new systems and processes should, in theory, start paying for themselves.

'These are investments in things like modernising and driving efficiencies in onboarding and claims management and group, and investments in service delivery throughout all our US businesses,' Frias said. 'These do lead to efficiencies.'

Billionaire Vincent Tan is considering selling his 30% stake in Prudential Assurance Malaysia, sources say, after already offloading a 19% holding earlier this year https://t.co/dmiyCNDHI8 — Bloomberg (@business) May 29, 2026

Leadership Shake‑Up Deepens Prudential Financial Reset

Behind the earnings jargon sits a blunt reality for staff. Prudential entered 2026 with a sweeping realignment of its senior business leadership. Executives responsible for the firm's US operations, its Emerging Markets division, the Japan Group and its investment arm, PGIM, now all report directly to Sullivan, centralising power in the chief executive's office.

Phil Waldeck has been promoted to executive vice president and head of Prudential's US businesses, a pivotal role as the company leans harder into retirement products and asset management. At the same time, Caroline Feeney, global head of Retirement and Insurance and one of the most senior women in the organisation, left after a 33‑year career.

The company has not linked Feeney's departure directly to the Japan scandal or the restructuring, and without explicit confirmation, any attempt to do so would be speculative. What is beyond dispute is that Sullivan is putting his own team in place and tying every major segment more tightly to his strategy.

For employees, especially those in Newark watching the July layoffs approach, the message is mixed. Prudential Financial talks of modernisation and long‑term growth, and the group's 36,000‑strong global headcount suggests this is not a slash‑and‑burn retrenchment. Yet the slow drumbeat of small, repeated cuts, set against a billion‑dollar compliance hangover in Japan, underlines how precarious transformation can feel from the inside.