For many parents, securing a child's future means paying school fees or setting aside modest savings. For finance podcaster Jannese Torres, the goal is far more ambitious.

The US-based financial educator believes her 15-month-old daughter could become a millionaire before adulthood. Her plan has drawn attention online and sparked wider conversations around generational wealth, financial literacy, and the pressure many families face amid rising living costs.

Torres, host of the popular Yo Quiero Dinero podcast, says her daughter has already accumulated roughly $13,000 across several financial accounts. These include a 529 college savings account, a brokerage investment account, and a Roth IRA. The Roth IRA is usually reserved for people with earned income. Torres says her daughter qualifies because she appears in social media content and receives a modelling payment of $625.

According to Torres, consistently investing around $2,000 each month over the next 17 years could potentially grow into seven-figure wealth through long-term market gains.

Speaking about her motivation, Torres said her own upbringing heavily influenced the way she now approaches money and parenting. Raised in a Puerto Rican family in New Jersey, she recalled how financial decisions were largely handled by men in the household. Women managed bills and daily budgets, but major money conversations often happened separately. Her parents also struggled with credit card debt and eventually filed for bankruptcy. 'My whole goal is making sure that she has as many options as possible, because I didn't have that for myself,' Torres said.

Building Wealth Through Early Investing

While the idea of making a child a millionaire may sound unrealistic for most households, Torres says the wider lesson is about starting early rather than aiming for extreme wealth. She believes even modest contributions can become meaningful over time due to compound growth.

According to Torres, putting aside an extra $50 to $100 each month can still create long-term financial stability for children if families remain consistent. She also encourages relatives and friends to contribute to savings accounts instead of buying physical gifts.

For her daughter, Torres allows family members to send money directly into educational savings plans during birthdays and holidays. 'Toys collect dust. She outgrows clothes,' she said while reflecting on the financial burden student debt placed on her own life.

The approach reflects a growing trend among younger parents who are increasingly focused on financial planning from early childhood. Rising university costs and economic uncertainty have pushed many families to think differently about long-term savings.

From Engineer to Financial Educator

Torres's financial career began after losing her job as a medical device engineer in her twenties. She later launched a food blog, which eventually led her towards content creation and personal finance education. While researching the Financial Independence Retire Early movement, also known as FIRE, she noticed a lack of Latina voices in the space.

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That inspired her to create financial content aimed at underrepresented communities. Today, Torres speaks openly about entrepreneurship, investing, side hustles, and building generational wealth.

Her income now comes from several streams, including digital content, podcasting, fitness classes, and property investments in Puerto Rico. She argues that increasing income is often more effective than aggressively cutting spending.

While working in a corporate role earning more than $100,000 annually, Torres also maintained side projects which generated an additional $2,000 to $3,000 each month. She used the extra income to reduce student debt and increase investments.

Challenging Traditional Financial Advice

Some of Torres' views differ from conventional financial guidance. One example is her position on debt and investing. Many traditional finance experts advise people to clear debts before investing heavily. Torres disagrees, particularly when it comes to long-term debts such as mortgages or student loans.

She believes waiting too long to invest can cost people valuable years of market growth. Torres has also spoken openly about changing her attitude towards credit cards.

After watching her parents struggle financially, she grew up believing credit cards were dangerous. Over time, she says she learned how responsible credit use could provide benefits such as travel rewards and stronger credit history. She has even added her daughter as an authorised user on one of her credit cards to help establish an early credit profile.

Financial guidance from consumer organisations generally warns that authorised users can also be affected by missed payments or poor credit behaviour linked to the primary account holder. Still, Torres believes financial education should focus on confidence and understanding rather than fear. 'Money doesn't do anything you don't tell it to do,' she said. 'As long as you give it good instructions, it's going to do good things.'

Whether her daughter eventually becomes a millionaire by 18 remains uncertain. Investment returns can fluctuate and economic conditions can change dramatically over time. Yet Torres' story continues to resonate with parents because it reflects a wider ambition shared by many families: creating opportunities for the next generation that they themselves never had.