An 81-year-old woman who believed she was protecting her savings came within minutes of losing $9,000 to a sophisticated scam. The recently widowed customer visited a Chase branch in Scarsdale, New York, after receiving instructions from someone she believed worked for the bank.

According to a report by The New York Times, she was preparing to transfer money into what she thought was a secure account created to protect her funds from fraud. Instead, the account belonged to a stranger. The transfer was stopped only after a bank employee questioned the transaction and checked the account details.

A Phone Call That Appeared Genuine

Before visiting the branch, the customer received a call that appeared to come from Chase. The caller asked whether she had authorised three $1,000 transfers through Zelle. She said she had not.

The caller then connected her to a man identifying himself as 'Michael.' He claimed criminals were targeting her account and said a new account had been created to safeguard her money. To secure her funds, he instructed her to visit a branch and transfer $9,000 into the new account. The customer followed those instructions.

A Teller Spots a Problem

When the woman arrived at the branch, she spoke with Karen Battista, a Chase employee who has spent many years serving customers in the community. The customer explained that she needed to move money into a newly opened account.

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Battista searched the bank's system but could not find an account under the customer's name. She then asked for the account number. After entering the details, she discovered that the account belonged to a man. Realising something was wrong, she warned the customer that once the money was transferred, it could be impossible to recover.

The customer then revealed that she was still connected to the caller. 'So I should hang up with him?' she asked. Battista told her to end the call immediately. The transfer never took place.

The incident revealed another tactic commonly used in fraud schemes. The caller had remained on the phone while the customer visited the branch. Fraudsters often coach victims throughout transactions and attempt to control conversations with bank staff.

The woman later avoided the loss, but the experience left a lasting impression. The scammer had even attempted to discourage her from visiting the branch, suggesting that bank employees themselves could be involved. Despite those warnings, she decided to speak with staff she knew and trusted. That decision proved crucial.

Banks Are Expanding Anti-Scam Efforts

Financial institutions across the US are facing increasing pressure from rising cybercrime and fraud. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, reported cybercrime losses reached $21 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 25 per cent compared with 2024.

The report noted that JPMorgan Chase has expanded efforts to identify scam victims before money leaves their accounts. Part of that strategy includes training staff to recognise behavioural signs that may indicate a customer is being manipulated by a fraudster.

The bank also hired behavioural scientist Elizabeth Huppert, who has been studying how scammers build trust with victims and how bank staff can interrupt those interactions. Chase has also been testing specialist teams that assist branch employees and call centre staff when suspicious transactions are identified.

Not Every Intervention Succeeds

While the Scarsdale customer kept her savings, other victims have not been as fortunate. The New York Times reported that another customer at the same branch withdrew $15,000 after telling staff the money was needed for home repairs.

Later, she realised she had been deceived. Scammers had convinced her that her daughter had been involved in a serious accident and urgently needed financial assistance. The money was handed over and could not be recovered. Cases such as these have become more common, bank employees told the newspaper.

An Expensive Crime Affecting Millions

Fraud schemes continue to evolve, often combining technology with psychological manipulation. Banks are increasingly using behavioural monitoring tools to identify unusual account activity. Some systems can detect signs that a customer may be under pressure, receiving instructions from another person, or acting differently from their normal banking habits.

Even so, preventing fraud remains a challenge. Erin West, a former prosecutor and founder of the anti-cybercrime organisation Operation Shamrock, said banks are often left dealing with problems that begin elsewhere, including on technology platforms and social media services.

For the 81-year-old widow in Scarsdale, the outcome could have been very different. Instead of losing $9,000, she kept her savings after a bank employee paused the transaction and asked a few questions. In a fraud landscape where criminals rely on trust and urgency, that brief conversation made all the difference.