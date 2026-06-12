A growing number of British homeowners are looking beyond local suppliers and ordering windows and doors directly from Polish manufacturers, driven by rising energy bills and tighter building performance standards.

Poland is now one of the world's largest exporters of windows and doors. In 2020, Polish manufacturers shipped more than 12.5 million units to foreign markets, with export values reaching €2.38 billion (£2.12 billion/$2.72 billion), a 4.5 per cent increase on 2019, according to Poland's Central Statistical Office figures. By 2021, total production had broken records, surpassing 26 million windows and doors for the first time. Poland's Central Statistical Office figures

Why British Buyers Are Shopping Abroad for Glazing

The UK home improvement market is projected to grow from £11.2 billion to £16.67 billion ($14.9 billion/$22.2 billion) by 2033. Much of that expansion is fuelled by energy efficiency upgrades. Government data shows 56 per cent of homeowners have already made energy-related improvements in the past two years, and 11 per cent plan to fit new windows or doors within the next 12 months.

The UK government's 2030 target requires all homes to reach an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or better. Its £15 billion ($20 billion) Warm Homes Plan aims to upgrade five million properties by the end of the decade. Replacing outdated single glazing with modern double or triple-glazed units can improve an EPC rating by a full band - and add an average of six per cent to a home's value, according to government figures.

Poland's Manufacturing Edge

Poland's joinery sector is backed by more than 2,000 manufacturers producing windows, doors, garage doors and roller shutters. The country's main export markets include Germany, France, Italy and the Scandinavian nations, but British interest has climbed sharply.

Modern Polish window systems routinely achieve U-values as low as 0.8 W/m²K, well below current UK requirements. That means homeowners who invest now are effectively future-proofing against tighter regulations expected in the coming years. Triple glazing, advanced airtightness and slim aluminium frames are standard from major Polish producers, not premium add-ons.

UK replacement windows typically range from £500 to £1,200 ($665 to $1,596) per unit installed. Polish-made alternatives often undercut those prices while matching or exceeding the technical specification.

Why British Customers Are Investing in Polish Windows and Doors

Rising living costs and a better understanding of long-term value have made UK buyers far more specification-conscious. Glazing packages, thermal performance ratings and hardware quality now factor into purchase decisions that previously came down to price alone.

Online research has accelerated the shift. Renovation forums, social media groups and review platforms give homeowners access to peer experiences and product comparisons that were unavailable a decade ago. Companies like Fenbro have simplified the importing process by handling customs formalities, VAT documentation and door-to-door delivery from Poland to the UK.

Demand for large sliding doors, slim-profile window frames and bespoke sizing has also grown. Homeowners renovating older British properties or building contemporary extensions increasingly want products that local suppliers cannot source quickly or offer at a competitive price.

Addressing Delivery and After-Sales Concerns

The main hesitation among British buyers remains logistics. Ordering from abroad raises questions about delivery timescales, transport insurance and warranty support. Established suppliers have responded with fully insured shipping, detailed project quotations and transparent communication throughout the process.

Post-Brexit customs procedures added complexity, but experienced importers have adapted. Completed project portfolios and verified customer reviews help build trust with first-time buyers.

A Market Shift, Not a Passing Trend

The UK glazing industry is forecast to grow steadily through 2029, with annual increases of two to three per cent from 2026, according to industry analysis by KJM group. Anticipated updates to the Future Homes Standard are pushing the market towards triple glazing and Passivhaus-level performance as the baseline.

Polish manufacturers are well positioned to meet that demand. With production capacity, technical standards and export infrastructure already in place, the country's joinery sector is not scrambling to catch up. It is already there.