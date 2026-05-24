Sarah Ferguson is reportedly trying to secure a royal pension while avoiding a tell-all interview, according to royal author Andrew Lownie, who made the claim in remarks published in the UK on Thursday.

The development comes after several months of damaging media coverage surrounding the former Duchess of York, whose public image has been further affected by renewed scrutiny of her past association with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as ongoing speculation that she could eventually participate in a high-profile televised interview or publish a memoir. Within royal circles, even the possibility of an interview in the style of an Oprah Winfrey sit-down is often treated as a form of public leverage in itself.

Sarah Ferguson 'begging for royal pension' as Eugenie and Beatrice 'refuse William's demand'



Royal author, Andrew Lownie, claims that Beatrice and Eugenie were asked to submit a financial audit by King Charles and Prince William, but refused



He also alleges Fergie may be… — Codey369 (@Codeym369) May 21, 2026

The Pension Claim

Lownie, whose paperback edition of Entitled has now been published with an additional chapter, told The Mirror that Ferguson could be negotiating what he called a 'nice pension' from the royal family. He suggested that any such arrangement might spare the monarchy from an interview in which she could air uncomfortable family business.

Working for ‘manipulative’ Sarah Ferguson was ‘chaotic,’ claims royal author https://t.co/RjmlFt33Iy pic.twitter.com/qkE0vkJ2Z7 — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2026

His remarks were stated in direct terms. He suggested that this may reflect what Ferguson is currently negotiating, questioning whether she could secure a financial settlement without proceeding with a high-profile televised interview. It should be noted that this is not a statement from Ferguson, and there is no publicly available evidence in the reporting to confirm the existence of any pension arrangement or related agreement.

Ferguson has spent years in and out of royal favour, and her name has rarely been far from a fresh round of stories about money, access and what she may or may not say next. The pension line is interesting largely because it suggests she may be trying to buy silence, or at least stability, at a moment when the family around her is visibly uneasy.

The Tell-All Talk

The idea of Oprah tell-all has been circling for months. Reports have speculated that Ferguson could be considering a sit-down interview or a memoir, and those rumours have only sharpened as she has kept a low profile, including time at a chalet in Austria.

'Manipulative' Sarah Ferguson Caused 'Chaos' for Her Staffers, Claims Royal Author: 'She Couldn't Make Up Her Mind' https://t.co/ygmek4Nvt4 pic.twitter.com/hLh7b1leLJ — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 23, 2026

That is a long way from the old royal choreography, where presence was often the point and silence was part of the job. Now every retreat is read as a move, every absence as a signal. In Ferguson's case, the speculation has been fed by the Epstein Files, which showed she remained friends with Epstein after he had first been sentenced for child sex offences. The reporting makes clear, though, that appearing in those files does not automatically indicate wrongdoing.

What it does do is ensure that any future interview would be treated as a political event as much as a personal one. That is why Lownie's suggestion matters. A money-for-silence deal is the sort of thing the public never proves, but endlessly imagines, because it fits the mood of the moment too neatly to ignore.

The York Family Audit

Lownie also claimed that Prince William and King Charles asked Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to submit to a financial audit. According to him, that request was refused. No reason was given publicly for the refusal, and Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Beatrice and Eugenie continue to be included at royal events despite the scandals surrounding their parents, and are likely to attend their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding next month. It is the sort of quietly awkward family fact the monarchy knows how to live with, even when it would rather not discuss it aloud.

The Yorks have long existed in the shadow of the crown's need to manage embarrassment without ever quite admitting that embarrassment exists. A pension for Ferguson, a refused audit for the sisters, a possible tell-all waiting in the wings. None of it is verified in full, but all of it points to the same brittle place, where money, loyalty and silence all have a price tag attached.