Republican budget hawks in Washington are backing a Social Security plan that would gradually raise the full retirement age to 69 for younger workers in the United States, a move they argue is needed to salvage Social Security as its main trust fund edges towards depletion in 2032.

The proposal, outlined in the House Republican Study Committee's budget plans and public statements, would reshape when Americans can claim full benefits and sits against a backdrop of warnings that, without reform, automatic cuts of around 24% to Social Security could kick in within the decade.

Social Security's Funding Gap And The Scale Of Potential Cuts

The funding problem has been building quietly for years. For the past 16 years, Social Security's retirement arm has paid out more than it has collected in payroll taxes, forcing it to dip into the trust fund to cover the shortfall. That fund was built up during earlier decades when income exceeded spending, but it is now being drawn down.

The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's (CRFB) modelling suggests that, if a 24% reduction were imposed today, the average beneficiary would lose around $500 a month. That is more than the typical retired household spends on groceries, based on government consumer expenditure data.

The impact would vary by state, with projected average cuts ranging from $459 to $556. Retirees in Connecticut would see the largest average reduction at $556 a month, followed by New Jersey on $554, New Hampshire on $553 and Delaware on $549. In 29 states, the average loss would top $500.

The group estimates that around 63 million current recipients would be affected by a 24% cut to Social Security's retirement programme. That includes roughly 54 million retired workers and 9 million survivors or dependants.

On average, 17.7% of each state's population would be hit, with the share of affected residents ranging between 10% and 23%. Maine, West Virginia and Vermont sit at the top of that scale, with just over a fifth of their residents reliant on the benefits at risk.

Marc Goldwein, CRFB's senior vice-president and policy director, frames the figures as a warning, not a forecast. 'What we're showing is what would happen if there's no changes to the law or to policy,' he said, noting that there is 'a lot of legal ambiguity' over how cuts would be allocated if lawmakers allow the trust fund to run dry.

How The Republican Retirement Age Plan Would Work

Into this looming gap has stepped the Republican Study Committee (RSC), a caucus of around 176 House Republicans that often sets the party's fiscal agenda. Its budget documents for recent years sketch out a plan to raise the full Social Security retirement age from 67 to 69 for younger workers, phased in over eight years.

According to reporting by Roll Call and analysis by policy experts, the age for receiving full benefits would rise by three months per year for those who turn 62 between 2026 and 2033.

From 2033 onwards, the full retirement age would be fixed at 69. Workers who are currently 59 or younger would therefore face a higher benchmark, while those who have already reached 62 by 2025 would be exempt.

The mechanics matter. Under current law, someone born in 1960 or later needs to wait until 67 for a full benefit. They can claim as early as 62 but take a permanent reduction; an early retiree at 62 receives only 70% of the full amount.

The RSC proposal does not change the early-claim age of 62, but by raising the full retirement age it effectively bakes in a reduction in what 'early' and 'on time' mean.

When the full retirement age reaches 69, the impact would be considerable. Analysts say subsequent retirees would see benefits cut by about 13% compared with current law.

Someone retiring at 62 would fall from 70% of a full benefit to 61%; those retiring at 65 would drop from roughly 86.7% to 75%. The effect is a broad haircut on lifetime benefits for younger workers, even if the formula on paper looks unchanged.

Republicans present this as a pragmatic response to increased longevity and ballooning programme costs. Supporters argue that, as people live longer, it is reasonable to expect them to work a little longer and draw benefits for fewer years, rather than hammering current taxpayers or allowing the trust fund to collapse into automatic cuts.

Who Would Lose Out Under A Higher Retirement Age

Critics counter that raising the retirement age to 69 to salvage Social Security shifts the burden onto those least able to absorb it. Low- and middle-income seniors rely most heavily on Social Security for their income and have less in private savings to fall back on. Black and Latino retirees, who on average have lower lifetime earnings and smaller private pensions, would feel the squeeze first.

There is also the question of who can realistically work into their late 60s. Research cited in the debate points to millions of older workers forced into early retirement by health problems, caring responsibilities or physically demanding jobs.

Life expectancy gains have been uneven too, with higher-income Americans seeing larger improvements than those on lower incomes. For many, especially in manual or precarious work, the prospect of waiting to 69 for full benefits is not simply unpalatable but unrealistic.

The RSC plan does not stop at the retirement age. Budget documents also contemplate benefit cuts for future retirees who earned above a certain threshold in their working lives, and limits on so-called auxiliary benefits such as spousal payments for some higher-earning households.

Policy analysis suggests the combined effect of these changes and the higher retirement age would slice around $224 billion from Social Security's retirement spending between 2024 and 2033, with further savings beyond that decade.

Other Social Security Fixes Competing With The Republican Plan

Republicans' bid to raise the retirement age is only one of several competing blueprints for shoring up Social Security.

On the Democratic side, the emphasis is on raising more revenue from top earners rather than trimming benefits. The Social Security Expansion Act, backed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Val Hoyle, would increase payments while applying payroll taxes to income above $250,000 and improving minimum benefits for lower-paid workers.

Another proposal, the Fair Share Act, targets those earning more than $400,000 a year, requiring them to pay Social Security tax on all wage, self-employment and investment income over that level.

There is also a more technocratic idea with bipartisan sponsorship. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican, and Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, have floated an investment fund of around $1.5 trillion, designed to buy shares, bonds and other assets. The returns could then be used to supplement payroll taxes and ease pressure on the trust fund, though critics warn of market risk and political interference.

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Amid these competing visions, Republican Representative Gus Bilirakis has revived calls for an independent bipartisan commission to examine Social Security's long-term finances alongside Medicare.

Pointing back to the early 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill agreed on reforms that extended the system's solvency, he argues that 'bringing together experts from across the political spectrum' is the best way to cut through partisan deadlock.

The alarm over Social Security's finances rests on the programme's own numbers. The Social Security Administration's August estimates project that the trust fund dedicated to retirement benefits will run out in 2032.

At that point, under current law, the system could pay only what it takes in annually from payroll taxes rather than drawing on reserves.

The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, or CRFB, calculates that this would mean an across-the-board cut of about 24% to benefits for current and future retirees. It stresses that 'no state would be spared' if Congress fails to act.