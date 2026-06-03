Millions of disabled Americans are facing a tougher path to Social Security benefits after the agency cut more than 7,100 jobs, closed regional offices and shifted more services online. Advocates and researchers warn the changes are slowing disability claims and making an already complex system harder to navigate.

For the roughly 16 million people who rely on disability benefits, the consequences are immediate. The changes can affect whether a claim is filed, whether support is available and how quickly applications move through the system.

An Agency in Retreat

The scale of the staffing reductions is unusual even by federal standards. The Social Security Administration has lost more than 7,100 employees, or more than 13% of its workforce, in what has been described as the largest staffing cut in the agency's history. Six of its 10 regional offices have also been closed, while more public-facing services are being directed towards online platforms and automated phone systems.

Trump pushed out 7,000+ Social Security staffers, declared living Americans dead, and installed a part-time commissioner to oversee the whole thing.



Now, we have a scourge of “ghost offices” unable to help millions of beneficiaries.



Frank Bisignano needs to resign NOW! pic.twitter.com/S3IprmR5fV — Social Security Works ❌👑 (@SSWorks) June 1, 2026

The report argues the changes have made the agency harder to reach and less responsive. They say the impact is being felt most acutely by people with disabilities who often depend on direct guidance and regular contact with caseworkers to navigate the benefits process.

Policy Whiplash at the Counter

The restructuring has also been accompanied by policy changes that interview participants say have added confusion. In March 2025, the SSA announced plans to eliminate phone applications for benefits before reversing the decision a month later.

🚨 A similar thing happened with the Social Security Admin



DOGE pushed big staff cuts at SSA about 7,000 positions, plus new anti-fraud rules and office closures.



It backfired badly: callback waits hit 2.5 hours, the website kept glitching, and benefit processing slowed by… pic.twitter.com/DpG5XyZui6 — THE GLOBAL WATCHDOG (@glwatchdog) June 2, 2026

For applicants managing serious illnesses, mobility limitations or cognitive impairments, that kind of reversal can create additional barriers. Researchers say consistency is especially important for claimants already struggling to navigate the system.

Researchers from California State University Sacramento, Binghamton University and the University of Wisconsin–Madison noted that the disability benefits process was already challenging before 2025. Their findings suggest recent changes have compounded those difficulties rather than reduced them.

The Numbers Disappear

Read more Over 900 Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes Now at Risk of Closure as Medicaid Cuts Begin Taking Effect Over 900 Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes Now at Risk of Closure as Medicaid Cuts Begin Taking Effect

In June 2025, the SSA removed several performance indicators from its public website, including phone wait times and disability claim processing figures. Those metrics had been among the few public measures of how effectively the agency was handling demand.

Disability groups say the removal of the data has made it harder to assess whether the agency is keeping pace with applications and enquiries. Researchers interviewed 52 personalities across 32 nonprofit organisations, many of whom spoke under pseudonyms because they feared professional repercussions for criticising federal policies.

Disability Beneficiaries

The Social Security Administration operates two disability programmes that together support about 16 million Americans. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) assists low-income older adults and people with disabilities, while Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) supports workers who can no longer maintain employment because of medical conditions.

Qualifying can be difficult. Applicants must meet strict federal standards and continue reporting changes in income, assets and living arrangements.

When Delays Become Destitution

Participants interviewed for the study said longer waiting times, growing backlogs and increased reliance on automated systems have left some applicants abandoning claims altogether.

The consequences can be severe. Disability benefits help cover housing, food, healthcare and other essential expenses, meaning even relatively short delays can place vulnerable households under financial strain.

Disability groups argue that while digital services may streamline some administrative functions, technology can become a barrier when claimants cannot easily reach staff, track applications or understand changing requirements.

Why Advocates Sound the Alarm

The researchers released their findings in March 2026 in partnership with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund and the American Association of People with Disabilities. They chose to publish before peer review was complete because they believed claimants were already feeling the effects of the changes.

Their findings paint a picture of an agency undergoing rapid transformation while many of the people who depend on its services continue to require significant support. According to the report, layoffs, office closures, automation and reduced public data have combined to create new challenges for some of the country's most vulnerable benefit recipients.

For millions of disability claimants, the question is whether one of the country's most important safety nets remains accessible when it is needed most.