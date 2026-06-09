For millions of Americans who rely on Social Security, the second week of June brings another round of payments. As the Social Security Administration (SSA) prepares to distribute benefits under its regular monthly schedule, eligible recipients may soon see funds arrive in their bank accounts.

The upcoming payment date is particularly important for retirees and other beneficiaries whose birthdays fall within a specific range. While most recipients follow a staggered schedule based on their birth dates, some groups receive benefits under separate payment rules.

Who Will Receive The 10 June Social Security Payment?

The next round of Social Security payments is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 June, as part of the SSA's standard monthly distribution calendar.

Recipients whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are set to receive their benefits on that date. Under SSA rules, this group is typically paid on the second Wednesday of each month.

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th generally receive their payments on the third Wednesday, while those born between the 21st and 31st are usually paid on the fourth Wednesday.

A separate schedule applies to people who began collecting Social Security benefits before May 1997. Rather than following the birth-date system, these beneficiaries typically receive their payments on the third day of each month, per Hindustan Times.

Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follow a different payment timetable: Social Security benefits are generally issued on the third day of the month, and SSI payments are issued on the first business day.

The first wave of Social Security payments for the month of June is coming this week. Here's what recipients need to know. https://t.co/P2iyhgDOSz — The State Journal-Register (@SJRbreaking) June 8, 2026

Remaining SSI Payment Dates For 2026

The SSA has also released the remaining SSI payment schedule for the rest of the year. Some payments are issued earlier when the standard payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

June 2026 payment — Monday, June 1, 2026

July 2026 payment — Wednesday, July 10, 2026

August 2026 payment — Friday, July 31, 2026 (paid early)

September 2026 payment — Tuesday, September 1, 2026

October 2026 payment — Thursday, October 1, 2026

November 2026 payment — Friday, October 30, 2026 (paid early)

December 2026 payment — Tuesday, December 1, 2026

January 2027 payment — Friday, December 31, 2026 (paid early)

Why Social Security's Future Is Raising Concerns

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Social Security is one of the largest federal benefit programmes in the United States, providing monthly payments to retired workers, disabled individuals, surviving family members and other eligible beneficiaries.

The programme supports tens of millions of Americans and serves as a primary source of income for many retirees. However, concerns about its long‑term financial stability continue to grow.

Research cited by USA Today suggests the Social Security programme could begin facing funding shortfalls as early as 2032 if lawmakers fail to enact reforms.

'The Social Security Trustees now project that the retirement trust fund will be exhausted in 2032, less than seven years from today,' The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget wrote in an analysis released on 3 June.

If no action is taken, retirees could still receive their monthly benefits, but they will likely be reduced. 'Benefits will continue to be payable after reserve depletion, but not in full unless legislative action is taken,' the trustees added.

The prospect of future cuts has prompted policy groups and research organisations to propose various solutions to strengthen the Social Security retirement trust fund.

One proposal from a Washington‑based think tank would cap annual Social Security benefits at $100,000. Supporters argue the measure could help improve the programme's financial outlook, though any significant changes would require congressional action.

For now, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month should keep an eye on Wednesday, June 10, when the next round of Social Security payments is scheduled to arrive.