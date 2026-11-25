Three NHS trusts in the East Midlands have declared critical incidents this week amid growing hospital pressures, with seasonal respiratory illnesses, including flu and COVID-19, contributing to increased demand for care.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) both declared critical incidents on Monday, 23 November. Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust followed on Wednesday, 25 November.

A critical incident is declared when a trust is struggling to meet demand on its services. At Royal Derby Hospital, accident and emergency waits have been averaging about nine hours, according to the trust.

Flu Cases More Than Quadruple at Nottingham Hospitals

NUH, which runs Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) and Nottingham City Hospital, said flu cases among its hospital patients rose from 14 to 60 in the week before it declared the incident. COVID-19 cases rose from 53 to 73 over the same period.

When the incident was declared, around 200 patients were in QMC's emergency department. Some had waited in ambulances for up to four hours, and almost 100 were waiting for a bed on a ward. The trust also had no available capacity in its resuscitation or major trauma areas.

Andrew Hall, NUH's chief operating officer, said: 'These numbers have surpassed the predicted flu figures for this time of year.' He warned that high numbers of patients waiting to be seen and for beds carried an increased risk of harm.

By Wednesday afternoon, the trust remained in a critical incident but said conditions had improved, although significant pressures persisted. Around 180 patients who were medically fit to go home were still in hospital beds, down from a peak of 208 on Monday. The trust said this was still more than 100 above the level needed for patients to move smoothly through its hospitals.

It is the second critical incident at NUH this autumn. The trust declared one in October after recording some of the highest A&E attendances in its history, ITV News reported.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Warns of Delays

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs King's Mill Hospital, Newark Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital, announced its critical incident on Wednesday, citing 'sustained operational pressures'.

The trust told patients to expect delays, but said its hospitals remained available. Anyone with an emergency should still come to its emergency department, where critically unwell or injured patients will be prioritised. It also asked families to work with staff so that relatives can go home once they are ready to be discharged.

Royal Derby Hospital Under Greatest Pressure

In Derby, UHDB said seasonal respiratory illnesses, including flu and COVID-19, were adding to pressures across its hospitals, BBC News reported. Royal Derby Hospital was under the greatest strain, with A&E waits averaging about nine hours. The trust said it was caring for about 67 patients with flu and 24 with confirmed COVID-19 at the hospital.

Jo Wright, the trust's interim executive chief operating officer, said its hospitals were 'very busy' but that it had plans to manage such periods safely. She urged people to keep attending in an emergency and to go to planned appointments unless contacted otherwise.

Flu Rising Across England

National figures suggest the pressure is not limited to the East Midlands. The latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) surveillance data, covering 9 to 15 November, showed flu positivity in laboratory testing rose to 11.4%, up from 8.3% the previous week. The flu hospital admission rate rose from 3.76 to 4.68 per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 activity was broadly stable, with laboratory positivity at 7%, compared with 7.2% the week before.

How the Public Can Help

The Nottinghamshire trusts have urged people to keep emergency departments for serious and life-threatening emergencies. For other problems, they advise using NHS 111 online or by phone, GP practices, local pharmacies and urgent treatment centres.

NUH has also encouraged people to get their flu vaccination, stay at home and seek appropriate medical advice if unwell, and avoid visiting relatives in hospital while experiencing respiratory symptoms. Anyone requiring emergency care should still call 999 or attend A&E, as appropriate.