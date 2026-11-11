The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow cold-health alert of the 2026/27 winter, warning that falling temperatures could put vulnerable people in parts of England at risk.

The alert covers the North West and West Midlands from 9am on Thursday 12 November until midday on Saturday 14 November. Officials are urging people to check on older relatives, neighbours and others who may be vulnerable as temperatures fall.

Colder air is moving across parts of the UK. The Met Office said colder conditions would spread south on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures forecast to fall as low as -1C in places including Chester and Barnoldswick in Lancashire.

Why Officials Are Urging People To Check In

Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, told the BBC that this is likely to be the first of several cold-health alerts issued this winter.

'Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable,' she said.

She also encouraged people to keep their homes warm and wear suitable clothing as temperatures continue to fall.

UKHSA says low temperatures can increase pressure on health services. Older adults, people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, and those sleeping rough face a greater risk of illness during cold spells.

The agency has published guidance for the public and healthcare professionals on staying safe in cold weather, including advice on keeping warm.

Cold weather can affect people in different ways, and the alert is intended to draw attention to potential risks for vulnerable groups. UKHSA advises people to keep up to date with the alerts and follow its guidance.

How the Cold-Health Alert System Works

The Weather-Health Alert system is operated jointly by UKHSA and the Met Office. Its colour-coded alerts indicate the level of preparedness needed. A yellow cold-health alert means conditions are unlikely to affect most people, but could pose health risks to vulnerable groups.

The system was updated in 2023 and no longer relies on temperature alone. Officials also consider how long cold weather is expected to last, how many regions are affected, whether snow, ice or flooding could worsen conditions, and whether health services are already under pressure.

UKHSA's Cold-Health Alerts are separate from the Met Office's National Severe Weather Warning Service.

The Met Office issues warnings for hazards such as snow, ice, wind and heavy rain. UKHSA focuses on the potential effects of cold weather on public health and healthcare services. Before an alert is issued, the two agencies carry out a joint risk assessment.

What To Expect From Winter 2026/27

Long-range weather forecasting remains uncertain, and there is currently no reliable basis for declaring Winter 2026/27 unusually cold or severe. The forecasting service has also cautioned that it is too early to conclude whether the season will be mild, as forecasts rely on changing probabilities.

Dr Gopfert said further cold-health alerts could be expected as winter progresses. Officials are encouraging the public to stay informed, take practical steps to keep warm and check on people who may be vulnerable.