Well-funded defined benefit pension schemes could release billions of pounds for employers and savers under proposed rules, but trustees will decide whether any money leaves their schemes.

The UK's Department for Work and Pensions published its response to a consultation on 24 November 2026. It said around four in five defined benefit (DB) schemes are now in surplus, with an estimated £160 billion across those schemes. The government expects more than £11 billion to be released over the next decade.

If passed, these changes would allow trustees to consider using surplus to improve members' benefits or make payments to sponsoring employers. Employers could use money they receive to support investment, cashflow or other business needs. They would have no automatic right to scheme assets.

The Reason Schemes Could Release Surplus

DB schemes promise members retirement income calculated under scheme rules. A surplus arises when a scheme holds more assets than it needs to meet its assessed obligations. Improved funding levels in recent years have led ministers to reconsider restrictions on how trustees can use that excess.

The proposed Occupational Pension Schemes (Payments to Employer) Regulations 2027 would implement changes made by the Pension Schemes Act 2026. They would allow trustees to amend scheme rules that prevent or restrict surplus payments to an employer, or introduce provisions where none currently exist. The legislation permits schemes to consider releasing surplus but does not require them to make payments.

What Protects Members' Pensions?

Before releasing money, a scheme would need to meet the required low dependency funding test. This is designed to ensure it can provide members' promised benefits without expecting further contributions or financial support from its sponsoring employer. An actuary must also certify that the scheme is expected to remain sufficiently funded on this basis over the following three years.

Trustees could decide that their scheme needs an additional financial buffer, depending on its circumstances. An actuary would have to certify that the funding requirements were met, and members would receive at least three months' notice before a proposed release. The government retained these protections following its consultation.

The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) highlighted the importance of trustee control over surplus decisions. The Pensions Regulator will consult on guidance covering trustee independence, decision-making and members' interests. The Financial Reporting Council will also issue guidance for actuaries.

Savers Can Benefit Directly From the Draft Regulation

Separately, changes planned through the Finance Bill 2026-27 would allow authorised one-off payments from surplus directly to eligible scheme members. This would give trustees another way to share strong funding outcomes, alongside improvements to pension benefits.

The consultation response also makes staged payments to employers easier. A single notification to members could cover a planned series of payments lasting up to three years, provided it sets out the intended dates and maximum total release. An actuary would still need to certify the funding position before every payment.

Trustees could reduce, postpone or stop later instalments if circumstances changed.

The government expects to lay the draft regulations before Parliament in early 2027. Subject to parliamentary approval, they would take effect on 6 April 2027 alongside the related tax changes. The regulations will apply to Great Britain, with corresponding provisions envisaged for Northern Ireland. Until the new framework takes effect, surplus releases remain subject to existing rules.