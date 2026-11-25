The Metropolitan Police remains institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic three years after the Casey Review, according to an independent review commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and published on Wednesday. The 389-page Fairfield Independent Review found that, although reforms introduced after the 2023 Casey Review have made some progress, the UK's largest police force continues to face deep-rooted cultural and structural problems.

The Fairfield Independent Review was commissioned to assess whether the Metropolitan Police had implemented the recommendations made in Lady Louise Casey's landmark 2023 report. Rather than revisiting Casey's conclusions, the review examined whether the reforms had become embedded across the force and whether victims, Londoners and officers had experienced meaningful change.

Sarah Everard's Murder Prompted Sweeping Review

The Casey Review was commissioned after serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in 2021. The case triggered widespread scrutiny of policing standards and public trust. The 2023 Lady Casey report concluded that the force was institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, prompting a programme of reforms aimed at improving culture, accountability and public confidence.

The Fairfield Review found that significant work had been undertaken, but many of the underlying problems identified by Casey remain unresolved.

Fairfield Review Found Met Police Has Yet To Change Culture

After 11 months of fieldwork, interviews with senior leaders, focus groups, workforce surveys and engagement with victims and community organisations, Gillian Fairfield concluded that the force continues to face 'fundamental, systemic issues'. The report said institutional defensiveness remains deeply ingrained and that the Met continues to struggle to recognise racism as a structural problem rather than something that can simply be addressed through training.

The review also acknowledged substantial investment in professional standards, leadership development, vetting procedures and public protection since 2023. However, it concluded that commitment and implementation have not consistently translated into lasting organisational change or improved public confidence.

Fairfield wrote that the force demonstrates 'some of the best policing and some of the worst', arguing that excellence remains inconsistent rather than the norm.

Concerns From Officers and Victims

The report included troubling testimony from officers and members of the public. One police officer with more than 20 years of experience told reviewers that 'Women are subject to punishment if they report misconduct', while another said there was 'zero confidence' that reporting misconduct would result in meaningful action.

One female officer described what she called 'real predatory behaviour towards younger women and recruits', adding that they were treated as 'prey' by some senior colleagues.

Victims and bereaved families also raised concerns about police investigations. The review found that some families reported poor communication, inadequate supervision and investigative failings, with several bereaved families alleging they had experienced victim-blaming or gaslighting during homicide investigations. The report said it could not determine how representative those experiences were but described the erosion of trust as a serious concern.

Khan, responding to the findings, said it was 'simply not possible to change the culture of the Met if the existence of institutional racism, institutional misogyny and institutional homophobia continues to be denied, underplayed or tiptoed around'.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted the review's recommendations but said he would not be drawn into what he described as a 'politicised debate' over labels. He said the Met remained committed to tackling racism, misogyny and homophobia while continuing its programme of reform.