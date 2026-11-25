A widow has launched High Court proceedings against Carnival PLC, the operator of P&O Cruises, after her husband died following an alleged norovirus outbreak on board the Arcadia. Diana Forster claims the company's alleged failures to control a gastroenteritis outbreak during the September 2024 voyage caused the illness that resulted in the death of her husband, Alan Forster, 77. The cruise departed Southampton on 3 September 2024 and was due to visit Newfoundland, Boston and New York before returning to the UK.

Alan Forster, a retired teacher and grandfather from Paignton, Devon, became ill while travelling with his wife. Court documents filed on Mrs Forster's behalf state that he was medically disembarked after his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to hospital in Canada, where he died on 16 October 2024.

Court Claim Alleges Failures During Gastroenteritis Outbreak

The claim alleges that Carnival PLC failed to adequately manage a gastroenteritis outbreak on board the Arcadia. Court documents state that 128 passengers and 19 crew members reportedly suffered from diarrhoea or vomiting during the voyage, with norovirus recorded as the causative agent. Mrs Forster alleges the company failed to implement sufficient measures to minimise the spread of illness, including adequate cleaning after cases increased and reasonable hygiene precautions.

Mrs Forster is represented by solicitor Lorna Badham. The claim alleges the cruise operator's 'fault or neglect' caused Alan Forster's illness and contributed to its severity. It also alleges that food was served undercooked and that medical monitoring and treatment on board were inadequate. These allegations remain untested in court. No written defence has yet been filed by Carnival PLC, meaning the claims have not been admitted.

According to the court filing, the couple informed the ship's reception about Alan Forster's illness on 19 September 2024 before calling 999 on 24 September. Mrs Forster's legal team further alleges that a nurse returned him to bed after giving him paracetamol and lowering the room temperature. The claim also alleges that no additional examination took place until he was seen by a doctor the following day. He was transferred to hospital on 25 September before later dying.

Norovirus Cases Rise as Legal Action Continues

The legal action comes as norovirus cases are increasing across England. According to the UK Health Security Agency, infections increased by 36.2 per cent over the two weeks to 15 November 2026 compared with the previous fortnight. The agency said infection levels remain within the expected seasonal range. Overall, case numbers were 5.4 per cent above the five-season average for the same two-week period.

Norovirus, often referred to as the winter vomiting bug, spreads easily through contaminated food, surfaces and close contact. Symptoms include sudden nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Most healthy adults recover within one to three days, but older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe illness and dehydration requiring hospital treatment.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said: 'We can confirm that the matter is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings and that it would therefore be inappropriate to comment on the allegations. P&O Cruises takes the health and wellbeing of our guests extremely seriously and have established and approved health and hygiene protocols in place.'

The proceedings remain ongoing, and no findings of liability have been made against Carnival PLC. The allegations have not been tested in court.